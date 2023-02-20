Derek Hough, the award-winning dancer who specializes in Latin and ballroom dances, has announced a new tour, scheduled to take place sometime this year. The tour is called A Symphony of Dance and will include shows across 50 cities.

The dancer made the announcement via an official post on their Instagram page:

While exact details are yet to be announced, tickets will be available for sale from April. Interested Patrons can sign up for further updates on the dancer's official website, www.derekhough.com.

Derek Hough tour will include contemporary and Latin dance styles

Speaking about the new tour in his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, on February 17, 2023, the dancer said:

"I’m so excited to go on tour. It’s the first time I’ve gone on tour in four years... This show will be unlike anything I've done before."

The dancer was also excited for another reason, stating:

"But its also special because i've never toured with Hayley before."

According to the official website, the tour will be filled with a variety of dance styles and themes, including contemporary and Latin dances, as well as live music to complement the dances.

Tracing Derek Hough's dance career

Derek Hough began his dancing career at the age of 11, while still living in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, and had his first major breakthrough when he won the WDSF World Latin Championship in 2002.

In 2008, he joined Dancing With The Stars, a hit ABC network talent show, where he remained a judge and a dancer alternatively from season 4 to season 30.

During this time, the dancer won three Emmy awards for Outstanding Choreography for his work on the show and was also nominated for 13 more Primetime Emmy awards for Outstanding Choreography. He is also a six-time Dancing With The Stars champion.

In 2017, Derek Hough joined the NBC dance competition series World of Dance as a judge, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Jenna Dewan.

The dancer is also a gold medal winner from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, where he performed alongside Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

Aside from his dancing career, Derek Hough is recognized as a talented actor, panelist and theater performer. He made his feature film debut in Make Your Move 2012 as well as cameo appearances in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Rock of Ages in 2001 and 2012 respectively.

He was part of the ABC musical drama Nashville as Noah West for season 3 and season 4 of the show, and was part of season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The dancer has also made guest appearances in several other shows.

Hough has also acted in several music videos, including one for Cheryl Cole's Parachute, which came out in 2009. The dancer has also directed two music videos, Get My Name by Mark Ballas and Higher by Michael Bubble.

Derek Hough is also a best-selling author with his memoir Taking the Lead: Lessons from a Life in Motion.

More about Derek Hough's life

The dancer was born in the Sandy suburb of Salt Lake City, Utah, and has four siblings, including his first dancing partner Julianne. At the age of 12, he went to London and studied dance with Corky Ballas and Shirley Ballas, living in the city for ten years.

In 2015, while working on Dancing with the Stars, Hough met his fiancee, Hayley Erbert, who was a troupe member on the show. The two are currently engaged and plan to marry sometime this year.

