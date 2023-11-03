Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix reacts to Kelly and Mark dressing up as her and ex-Tom Sandoval on Halloween

There's still talk about the cheating scandal involving Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Rachel Leviss. The scandal comes among the top picks of controversy, since not only the Vanderpump Rules cast, but many Hollywood celebrities have spoken out about it.

Now it is again in the news because, for Halloween this year, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed up as Ariana and Tom on the latest Live with Kelly and Mark episode. In response, Ariana recently shared her reaction to it during an interview with US Weekly:

“I’ve been watching Kelly Ripa since I was very, very young, and I’ve always looked up to her and thought, ‘Wow, her career is so amazing...So, the fact that she even knows who I am, that’s just awesome. … I’m like, ‘What the heck? This is insane.'”

During season 10 of the show, it was revealed that Ariana Madixa and Tom Sandoval had ended their nine-year relationship. It was discovered that Tom had cheated on Ariana with Rachel Leviss, who was also a cast member.

It's been months since the cheating scandal broke back in March 2023, and as of now, Tom is single according to him and Ariana Madix is in a relationship with Daniel Wai.

Brief timeline of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's relationship

Madix and Sandoval started dating in 2014 and parted ways back in March 2023. During a concert with Tom Sandoval's band in Los Angeles in March, Ariana discovered that Tom had been cheating on her with her best friend, according to People.

The following details about the incident were revealed by Ariana Madix during Vanderpump Rules season 10:

"I went with Tom to Tom Tom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz's. I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f---ing tell me what the f---? When did this start? She said, 'Right after the girls trip.' She said they kissed. Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom [Schwartz].”

Additionally, Ariana Madix mentioned the following:

“And he said, well, they actually f---ed in her car that night. And he didn't have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in. My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!”

Furthermore, Ariana celebrated Halloween with her Dancing With The Stars group, which included Lele Pons, Charity Lawson, Xochitl Gomez, and Alyson Hannigan. Their costumes were based on characters from the hit TV show, Teletubbies.

Ariana Madix came up with Po's costume, Xochitl Gomez opted for Tinky-Winky, Lele Pons opted for Dipsy, Charity Lawson opted for Laa-Laa, and last but not least, Alyson Hannigan dressed as the Sun Baby.

Additionally, Bravo has all the episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10, while ABC has the latest episodes of Dancing With The Stars season 32. Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules season 11's release date has yet to be confirmed by the show.