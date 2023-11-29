Who is Emma Slater? DWTS 32 pro's personal handle, explored

DWTS season 32 just aired its semi-finals with one of the most tense eliminations in the franchise thus far. After keeping all the contestants and pros on their tiptoes, it was announced that nobody was being sent home, and in fact, they were all being sent to the grand finale.

Recently, however, the fan-favorite pair of Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater were eliminated. They'd both garnered significant attention from the audience during their stint, but their low scores sent them home.

Fans have since become extremely curious to learn about the pro dancer's life. Emma, 34, hails from Tamworth, Staffordshire, and has been training for ballet since she was 4 years old. She's been a choreographer on the show since season 17 and won season 24. She was married to fellow pro, Sasha Farber, for almost four years until they split in 2022.

DWTS 32: Emma Slater was in Mamma Mia!

Emma Slater was raised in a "medieval town in Staffordshire," known as Tamworth. She had her dancing shoes on long before she appeared on DWTS. According to her personal website, she enrolled in ballet classes at the age of 4. She practiced religiously and devoted a significant amount of her time to dancing. Slater competed in her first ever "Latin American and Ballroom" at the age of ten.

The popular DWTS pro also featured in a music video for George Michael when she was 15. One year later, she earned the role of "Principal Latin Dancer" in a multi-country touring show called Simply Ballroom.

Simultaneously, Slater participated in and won the "Latin American Championship at Blackpool" for dancers under the age of 21 as the representative of her country.

She took her talents to the big screen when she appeared and also contributed her vocal prowess to some tracks of the critically acclaimed film Mamma Mia! The 34-year-old also featured in several stage shows and was then offered the DWTS opportunity in 2012.

Emma Slater is one of DWTS' most well-recognized pro performers, owing to her incredible talent and her eighteen-season-long run on the show. She was first introduced to the audience in season 14 when she was a part of the "troupe" and got promoted to a pro in season 17, where she became an instant sensation.

With her celebrity partner, Rashad Jennings, the duo came out as the ultimate victors of season 24. In the current season, she was paired up with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) royalty, Mauricio Umansky, where they both only recently faced elimination.

According to her Instagram, @theemmaslater, she is a host and a Dancing With the Stars champion. She boasts 825K followers on the platform. Here, she posts frequently about her choreographies and escapades with her friends.

Emma Slater got romantically involved with fellow DWTS pro dancer Sasha Farber in 2011, and they broke things off three years later. They then reconciled in 2015 and tied the knot in 2018. Four years after their union, the couple split. Emma didn't disclose many details but shared that she wasn't ready for kids, but he was, as per Page Six.

They've continued to remain professional on DWTS and have also stayed friends since their divorce.

Dancing With the Stars season 32 has just aired its semi-finals and will announce the winners of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The finale is scheduled to hit screens on December 5, 2023, at 8 PM ET on ABC and Disney+