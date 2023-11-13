What time will Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 8 air on ABC? Whitney Houston Night and more

The ballroom is set for an extraordinary evening as Dancing With The Stars season 32 gears up for its eighth episode, a special tribute to the musical legacy of Whitney Houston. This episode, airing on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC, promises a blend of rhythm, emotion, and competitive spirit.

Fans of the show are eagerly anticipating this unique installment, where the remaining contestants will perform dances choreographed to some of Houston's most memorable hits.

The official synopsis of Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 8 reads:

“The seven remaining couples dance to hit songs from one of the bestselling music artists of all time, Whitney Houston; guest judge Billy Porter.”

Adding to the excitement, Billy Porter, a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, will join as a guest judge, bringing their unique perspective to the panel.

As the contestants prepare for their performances, the anticipation builds for what is expected to be a night of memorable routines and heartfelt tributes.

Airing details

Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 8 is scheduled to air on ABC on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET. For global fans, the air time is different for all time zones:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 3 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

For those who prefer watching online or might miss the live broadcast, the episode will also be available on Disney+ and can be streamed on Hulu the following day. This airing schedule allows fans various ways to watch and enjoy the performances at their convenience.

Plot overview

Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 8’s focus is a heartfelt homage to Whitney Houston, featuring performances set to her greatest hits. Each dance routine is expected to capture the essence of Houston's music, showcasing the versatility and talent of the contestants.

Billy Porter, known for their achievements in both acting and music, will enhance the judging panel with their presence.

The choice of Whitney Houston as the theme is significant. Her music has touched millions and spans a range of emotions, making it an ideal soundtrack for a dance competition. The episode will be a tribute to an artist whose work has had a lasting impact on music and culture.

Remaining contestants

As the competition intensifies, Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 8 is going to be one of the most challenging stages for the remaining contestants of season. The pairings for this season are:

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd

The previous episode also saw high-energy performances and a surprising elimination, setting the stage for an even more competitive atmosphere. The contestants are now focused on perfecting their routines, understanding the importance of this episode in their journey on the show.