Who was eliminated from DWTS season 32 episode 7? Recap and more details explored

DWTS season 32 episode 7 delivered a mix of high-energy performances and heart-stopping moments. The ballroom buzzed with anticipation as couples prepared to channel pop icons, from Britney Spears to Psy, in a bid to capture the essence of some of the most iconic music videos ever created.

The participants' stakes were raised when Paula Abdul, a seasoned judge and music video legend herself, joined the panel. Amid the razzle-dazzle, the competition took a surprising turn when Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong, despite a near-top score, faced elimination.

The audience's votes proved decisive in DWTS season 32 episode 7, sending the duo home in a twist that reminded everyone that in this contest, fortunes can pivot in an instant.

Surprise elimination and perfect scores define

DWTS season 32 episode 7

Shocking exit despite high scores

Expand Tweet

The ballroom felt a collective gasp as Lele Pons and her partner Brandon Armstrong were announced as the DWTS season 32 episode 7's departing couple. Their salsa, a rhythmic homage to Shakira's Whenever, Wherever, had been met with acclaim, earning them a score that nearly topped the leaderboard (33 out of 40).

Yet, the duo's journey came to an end, a demonstration of the unpredictable nature of the competition where not just talent but also viewer engagement shapes the outcome.

Top scorers set the bar

Expand Tweet

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov seized the DWTS season 32 episode 7 with a cha-cha that paid tribute to Britney Spears I'm a Slave 4 U. Their precise movements and noticeable chemistry earned them a score (37 out of 40) that granted them safety from the next elimination round.

Matching their skills, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy delivered a team dance that earned a 34 out of 40, showcasing their ability to not just perform, but to tell a story that resonated with all judges.

Group dynamics influence scores

Expand Tweet

The evening's group performances brought a different kind of energy to the ballroom. The younger contestants banded together as Team Young'n Style, delivering a performance to Gangnam Style that earned them the season's first perfect 40 out of 40 score in DWTS season 32 episode 7.

On the other hand, Team Everybody's rendition of Everybody (Backstreet's Back) was a nostalgic hit that scored just shy of perfection, reflecting the importance of collaboration in this segment of the competition.

Consistent bottom-dwellers face uphill battle

Expand Tweet

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold found themselves in a familiar position at the bottom of the leaderboard. Despite this, their team's performance was a highlight, with Harry's portrayal in the Gangnam Style dance earning praise.

As the competition narrows, the pressure mounts for those at the lower end of the scoreboard to step up their game and sway both the judges and the public's favor. Here's the scoreboard of DWTS season 32 episode 7:

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: 37 out of 40

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: 24 out of 40

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: 35 out of 40

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: 33 out of 40

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: 34 out of 40

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: 32 out of 40

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: 28 out of 40

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: 33 out of 40 (Eliminated)

Team Young’n Style (Xochitl Gomez, Lele Pons, Charity Lawson, Harry Jowsey): 40 out of 40

Team Everybody (Alyson Hannigan, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Barry Williams): 37 out of 40

Competition tightens with upcoming themes

As the dust settled on the dance floor, the stars and their professional partners looked ahead to the challenges that lay before them. With themed nights on the horizon, including a special tribute to Whitney Houston's music on November 15, 2023, and a night dedicated to the songs of Taylor Swift on November 21, 2023, the competition is set to intensify.

Billy Porter, known for his theatrical flair and vocal skills, will join as a guest judge on Whitney Houston Night, likely bringing a keen perspective on performance and presentation. Following this, A Celebration of Taylor Swift will offer a modern twist, with Mandy Moore stepping in as a guest judge, ready to critique the couples as they interpret the pop sensation's hits through dance.