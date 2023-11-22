DWTS 32 audiences thank Taylor Swift fans for Harry Jowsey's elimination in episode 9

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS), currently in its 32nd season, has joined the trend of incorporating Taylor Swift into their plans in interesting ways, as have other brands and TV shows, after her hugely successful Eras Tour. They themed episode 9 as Taylor Swift Night on November 21.

Taylor Swift's influence is undeniable. Her Swifties are an unfathomably large group and include some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. In the show, America's votes decide who moves forward on the show, and according to internet opinion, fans have been wanting Harry Jowsey to get eliminated for a few episodes now. Considering that episode 9 also brought with it a staggering rise in viewers, many Swifties also voted.

Harry Jowsey, to the relief of many fans online, was eliminated from the show. Audiences have since taken to social media to thank this fanbase for their help.

Harry Jowsey was sent home from DWTS after Swifties came to vote

The latest DWTS episode celebrated the music icon Taylor Swift. Each duo served their own version, choreographing performances to some of her biggest hits. The evening also brought with it many new viewers, A.K.A., Swifties. Considering the magnitude of this fanbase, they had the ability to potentially sway votes, and they did.

Audiences of DWTS had wanted Harry Jowsey and Rylee eliminated since the early weeks, as he consistently found himself underperforming and at the bottom of the leaderboard. But somehow, he saved himself from elimination by the skin of his teeth each episode. This time, after landing at the bottom yet again, with the "power of Swifties," he was finally eliminated.

Swifties had done their research before the episode and found that Harry was following Scooter Braun from Big Machine Records. Scooter and Taylor Swift have had beef for over four years now. It started as a feud for Taylor to be able to gain control over her discography, which Scooter wasn't allowing.

The online back and forth has continued occasionally since. This meant that when Swifties were tuning in, they too were on the same page as the rest of the DWTS audience and wanted Harry gone, albeit for different reasons.

Harry Jowsey and Alyson Hannigan had both scored poorly this week in comparison to their fellow competitors. However, Alyson's obvious fangirling over Swift, and making the heart symbol got her off the bottom and into the semi-finals since she received several audience votes despite her low score.

Many DWTS fans took to the internet to share that they could now enjoy the show without worrying about Harry potentially nabbing the spot of someone better. They expressed gratitude towards Swifties for successfully doing what the rest of the audience had been attempting for weeks. They also called upon the help of Taylor's fanbase to help get Xochitl Gomez and Alyson Hannigan to the top.

Dancing With The Stars season 32 will return with episode 10, which will be the semi-finals, an episode away from the ultimate crowning. The remaining couples are Jason and Daniella, Xochitl and Val, Charity and Artem, Ariana and Pasha, and Alyson and Sasha. Viewers can tune in on November 28 at 8 PM ET.

Votes can be cast to decide the finalists for DWTS 32 online on DWTSVote.ABC.com and through text messages when the live show is ongoing on ABC and Disney +.