"Not the Mandy Moore I ordered": DWTS fans react to choreographer's appearance as guest judge

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) season 32 aired a brand new episode this week. In the latest segment, Mandy Moore, the dancer and choreographer, appeared as a guest judge as celebrities and their professional dancing partners performed to Taylor Swift songs.

However, fans were initially confused about the guest judge, with many assuming it was the eponymous popular singer and actor from This is Us who was set to appear on the show.

One user (@TheNolaChick) wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"This is not the Mandy Moore I ordered."

DWTS season 32 will return next week with a brand new episode on Tuesday, November 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

DWTS fans wanted network to introduce choreographer as the "Other Mandy Moore"

Expand Tweet

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) season 32's latest segment featured everything Taylor Swift. While the contestants danced to the Love Story singer's tracks, the episode also featured someone closely associated with her.

Choreographer Mandy Moore, who choreographed the singer's ongoing Eras World Tour, appeared as a guest judge during episode 9 of DWTS. However, since the dancer has the same name as the famous actress, known for her roles in A Walk to Remember and This is Us, fans were left confused.

They took to social media to express their confusion and chimed in on the matter on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What happened on DWTS tonight?

In the latest episode of the dancing reality show, the six remaining couples competed in a Taylor Swift-themed segment. The segment started with an imaginative Love Story performance, followed by the first dancer of the night.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber went up first. Derek Hough thought her charisma was great but that her "timing was off." Mandy Moore called the actress fearless, while Bruno Tonioli thought she was racing through it. Carrie Ann told her that she loved her confidence, but needed more choreography.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov were up next. Their Rumba to Cruel Summer led Mandy Moore to say that they commanded the stage and matched the melodic quality. Brun noted that Madix's "body was singing." Carrie Ann called her performance powerful, while Derek noted that she embodied the character.

Expand Tweet

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach's Argentine Tango to Don't Blame Me earned a perfect score. Bruno called it a "technical tour de force" while Carrie Ann noted that it was powerful. Derek noted that it had everything and Mandy Moore called it "epic."

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold's Rumba to August earned them a 30 out of 40. Cannie Ann told him that she was proud of him but that he needed to work more. Derek noted that the reality star looked confident and comfortable, while Mandy Moore liked that they gave their 100%. Bruno thought that it was a good attempt.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev's Argentine Tango prompted DWTS judge Derek to say that he thought she had the "best legs" in the competition. Mandy Moore thought that while the performance was great, it needed more of an "attack." Bruno noted that she had "pin-point accuracy" and Carrie Ann noted that her lines were unmatched.

Expand Tweet

Xochitl Gomez and Cal Chmerkovskiy's Quickstep to Paper Rings was "poetry in motion" according to Mandy Moore. Bruno called it a "wonderful sense of celebration." Carrie Ann noted that while she was the most enthusiastic performer, she lost focus at certain points. Derek noted that she needs to maintain body contact during ballroom dances.

DWTS season 32 will return next week with a brand new episode on Tuesday, November 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET.