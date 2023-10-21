“This is what’s important?” Mandy Moore criticizes SAG-AFTRA’s guidelines for Halloween costumes, sparks debate online

The This Is Us star Mandy Moore has now criticized SAG-AFTRA's guidelines for Halloween costumes, in which she said that it's time to negotiate in good faith. People began responding to her statement as soon as they heard it. Some took the side of Mandy while others sided with SAG-AFTRA.

In her statement, Mandy Moore slammed the guild's Halloween costume guidelines and said,

"This is what’s important? We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work. Please and thank you."

Mandy's statement (Image via snip from X/@PopCrave)

This has come after, SAG-AFTRA in their blog post shared rules for Halloween and in that, it was mentioned that this time, people should opt for costumes that are inspired by generalized characters and figures like ghosts, zombies, spiders, and other things.

They further said that popularized characters such as Barbie, Spiderman, and Oppenheimer should not be shared on social media. It was also recommended by them that members should celebrate Halloween by staying in solidarity with the ongoing actors' strike.

They also said that the reason to not post costumes online is to not give studios publicity.

Mandy Moore's statement criticizing the rules of SAG-AFTA has sparked an online debate

As social media users came across the response of Mandy Moore to SAG-AFTA's rules for Halloween, they were divided. Some internet users showed support for Moore and said that someone finally talked about this. Others reacted by saying that why is she being so rude about this as the guild's at the table tirelessly negotiating on everyone in the industry’s behalf.

Internet users' reaction to Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@PopCrave)

It is worth noting that on July 14, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation Of Television And Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) decided to stop working for a while because they were not happy with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

They had a disagreement about a few things in their talks, like making sure everyone gets a fair share of the money, how actors get paid when their work is shown on streaming services, controlling the use of computer programs that act like people, and making it easier for actors to record themselves for auditions.

Mandy Moore was one of the people who spoke out in favor of fair pay for actresses during the start of the strike, having disclosed that she received a pitiful salary for her role in the television series This Is Us.