This is Us season 7: Why fans shouldn't get their hopes up for a sequel? Explained

This Is Us, one of the best TV shows ever produced premiered in September 2016. Over the span of six years and across 106 episodes, the NBC drama made sure the fans stayed glued to our screens. Created by Dan Fogelman, This Is Us however left many teary-eyed when it drew the curtains on May 24, 2022, with the sixth season.

Despite Fogelman claiming in February 2022 that he is done with the show after season 6, fans are still hopeful that it will return after all these months.

At the press meeting organized for the Television Critics Association (TCA), the screenwriter and producer clarified that there are more stories to tell.

However, they put the show to rest as per a certain plan. Dan Fogelman pointed out that if he diverts from that strategy, “it (the show) would start becoming something else.”

This Is Us went as 'exactly planned,' said the creator

At the panel, Fogelman had said that bidding goodbye to his brainchild was a hard job for him as well.

He shared:

“It's hard ending something you love, so I don't know that everybody feels right now it's the right place to end it…Because I think if we could all snap our fingers and just magically have more of this, we probably would."

However, he was sure of one fact: This Is Us had to end after six seasons. The series creator added:

“It's not because we don't have any more story to tell…It's because we exactly planned it to go this way. And so we're on a five‑year path, and to suddenly pivot and add more because we don't want it to end, it wouldn't be quite responsible to the show and what we have planned, and it would start becoming something else.”

Notably, This Is Us was initially conceived as a movie. However, Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter last April that he gave up on that idea after writing 80 pages and the show was born.

With time, talks of a possible spin-off also surfaced, given how rich all the character arcs were in This Is Us. When asked about this, the Crazy, Stupid, Love screenwriter said that “there is no real spin-off because you kind of know everything,” but quickly added:

“I guess you'd never say never, but I don't see it. It's personal to me, and I don't see myself picking this thing back up.”

Now that This Is Us season 7 is eagerly anticipated by fans, a silly prank by the show’s actor Chris Sullivan in April this year created quite a buzz on social media. On April 1, he wrote on Instagram:

"I know we said Season 6 would be 'The final chapter,' but how about just one more…? Season 7 COMING SOON!!!! #KaToby #ThisIsUs."

It set the platform afire but “I Wish” comments from Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Mandy Moore, who play the characters of Randall, Kate, and Rebecca, respectively, set the record straight that it was nothing but an April Fool's joke.

Sullivan also didn’t like how a simple joke left many hurt and said “sorry” in a comment later in the post.

This Is Us, which boasts an average 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, got multiple Golden Globe nominations, winning one for Best Actor – Television Series Drama (Sterling K. Brown). Brown also received a Primetime Emmy in 2017 under Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Watch all episodes of This Is Us on NBC and Hulu.