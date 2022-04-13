How many This Is Us episodes are left? Chris Sullivan reveals Toby's fate on NBC show after heartbreaking Episode 12

This Is Us Season 6 is expected to consist of 18 episodes in total, following the Covid-affected Season 5, which only had 16 episodes. On April 5, the season's Episode 12 aired, leaving fans with another six chapters of Season 6.

According to NBC, the This Is Us Season 6 finale will premiere on Tuesday, May 24, thus wrapping up the final season of the fan-favorite series. Hence, there should be no further delays for the duration of Season 6, with one new episode expected each week before the finale.

What to expect from the last few episodes of This Is Us Season 6

The sixth and final season of the NBC family drama has given fans some incredible moments. As previously announced, the Season 6 finale of This Is Us will be broadcast on Tuesday, May 24, at 9 pm ET.

Season 6 Episode 18 will bring Pearson's narrative to a close. Season 6 of This Is Us has six episodes left, and many fans expect a stunning narrative from the cast.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show's creator Dan Fogelman hinted at what to anticipate from Kate (Chrissy Metz), Toby (Chris Sullivan), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) in the upcoming episode of the final season.

Fogelman said:

"The characters are becoming fully realized. Chrissy and Sully are going to a place their characters have simply never gone. I’m doing these two episodes right now where Mandy and Milo are so funny. We have lived in the heaviness of Jack’s death, and it’s returning to that first season where it was just nice to be in that home and with that couple."

He added:

"Justin’s character coming of age in his 40s is finally happening and it’s so rewarding to watch. And there’s this episode with Sterling and Mandy that is just insanely moving."

In a similar interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fogelman also hinted at the show's ambitious ending:

"I do think after a lot of ambition in the season, I think it will feel really simple. I feel like we have the right ending."

Chris Sullivan discloses Toby's fate on This Is Us after heartbreaking Episode 12

This Is Us said goodbye to one of its main couples as the show's finale approaches. Kate (Chrissy Metz) had previously called it quits on her marriage to Toby (Chris Sullivan) in the Season 5 finale.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us star Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the show, revealed his character's fate after a heartbreaking Episode 12, which occurred over multiple different years. He also spoke about Toby and Kate's relationship and their bond with the family.

In a series of questions, Sullivan revealed Toby's fate on the show. He said:

"So Toby's participation, as we wrap up other storylines, will be a little bit less — but he's around."

He added:

"What Toby is to this show — the reminder to never forget the laughter. He is a reminder to the audience not to take themselves too seriously or any of this too seriously, that this is all going to end. And I think he's going to continue play that role to the end. So when everybody else is crying, just wait for the joke."

The actor also spoke on the demise of 'Katoby', saying:

"I mean, it is possible for people to love each other and for them to not be a good couple. It's possible for people to be a couple and not love each other. The thing with Toby and Kate is, it should be a canary in the coal mine for people to process and treat and navigate their traumas before they get into a relationship."

Season 6 of This Is Us airs on NBC on Tuesday nights.

Edited by R. Elahi