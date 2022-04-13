When will This Is Us Season 6 Episode 12 air? NBC show set to explore Kate-Toby divorce

Fans of This Is Us, get ready. Season 6 Episode 12, which also happens to be the show's 100th episode, will show Kate and Toby finally drawing their marriage to a close.

The NBC drama teased the split when the Season 5 finale revealed that Kate married Phillip in a flash-forward. Elizabeth Berger, the Executive Producer of the show and co-writer of the episode, used the word "intense" to characterize the hour focusing on Kate and Toby.

In an interview with EW, she teased the heartbreak in the upcoming episode,

"This episode is a lot. If you have followed along with this couple and you've loved them over the years, have your ice cream sundae prepared, either as you're watching or for immediately after you watch. It definitely requires some serious comfort food."

When will This Is Us Season 6, Episode 12 air?

Episode 12 of This Is Us Season 6 is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on NBC. It will premiere at 9 PM/ET and will also be available on independent sites the following day.

The upcoming episodes, as well as the previous seasons, are available to stream on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar. The synopsis for the episode titled Katoby, reads,

“Kate and Toby’s relationship evolves over a few years.”

Will Toby and Kate's marriage finally fall apart in Katoby?

According to the trailer, the 100th hour will include some flash-forwards. Episode 11 took place over the course of a hectic day to show viewers why Kate and Toby's marriage is coming to an end. And in Episode 12, we'll see how they divorce and what happens afterwards.

“I was married to a wonderful man. And we loved each other a lot, and it wasn’t enough,” Kate says in the trailer for the forthcoming episode. It's unknown to whom she's saying this, but considering that she uses the past tense, the action is most likely set a few years later. She could very well be speaking to her future husband, Phillip.

In another scene, Toby drops Jack and Hailey off at Kate's house, and the couple is shown laughing together. As Kevin consoled Kate, Toby said in a voiceover, "I thought if we fixed what was broken, we would find our way back to each other."

"This cannot be the way that our story ends," Toby tearfully tells Kate at the end of the trailer. In this specific scene, they're both emotional. So it's possible that this part of the preview is from Kate and Toby's marriage finally falling apart.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee