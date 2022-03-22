When will This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9 air? Release date, Kate-Toby arc, and more explored

This Is Us is midway through its sixth and final season, and the show is serving up a trio of episodes, each focusing on one of the Big Three.

Season 6 Episode 8, The Guitar Man, which aired on March 15, 2022, focused on Kevin. However, the promo for episode 9, The Hill, shows that the next focus would be on Kate as she travels to San Francisco in an attempt to rekindle the magic in her crumbling long-distance marriage to Toby.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is the ninth episode of This Is Us season 6 expected to air?

Episode 9 of This Is Us Season 6 is set to premiere on March 22, 2022, on Tuesday on NBC. It will premiere at 10:00 pm in the United States and will also be available on independent sites in France the following day.

The upcoming episodes, as well as the previous seasons, are also available on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

Is Kate-Toby's marriage on the rocks in This Is Us season 6 episode 9?

In an exclusive sneak preview clip from the show's upcoming episode, The Hill, the husband-and-wife team, packs their belongings and leave after an emotional Pearson family Thanksgiving in the cabin.

In the Taboo episode of the same series, the couple got into a furious argument that involved talking about their children and their food habits. Needless to say, they weren't viewing things the same way.

Despite the hitch, it appears as though Kate is ready to see life through Toby's eyes by planning a special expedition for herself. After bidding Kevin and Randall farewell and vowing to meet them at Rebecca and Miguel's anniversary dinner, Kate turns to Toby and says, "We can't sustain this."

Instead of using this as a breakup line, she clarifies that what's unsustainable is "living in two different places." As a compromise, she tells Toby:

“It’s overwhelming living in two different cities. So I’d like to go to San Francisco with you for the weekend, see how it feels.”

In the episode, we'll also see how Kate takes her mother's directive to all three of her children. Does it mean battling to save her marriage or admitting that being unhappy in a long-distance marriage isn't the best life, only time will tell.

This Is Us @Thisispearson #ThisIsUs Mandy Moore deserves her Emmy for that scene alone. I felt EVERYTHING in that scene. Mandy Moore deserves her Emmy for that scene alone. I felt EVERYTHING in that scene. 😭 #ThisIsUs https://t.co/N5nxExqczZ

To find what fate lies ahead of Toby and Kate, catch This is Us season 6 episode 9 on March 22, 2022, on NBC.

