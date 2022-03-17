This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9 preview: What is Kate's story for this episode? 

This is Us aired one of its last Big Three centric episodes on Tuesday and it sure feels emotional to have the journey end soon. The three recent episodes each focus on one of the Pearson siblings and Kate is up next.

This is Us season 6 episode 8 tells the story of Kevin in different time periods. Fans can gear up to see Kate in the next episode, which will air on March 22, 2022.

What will This is Us season 6 episode 9 be about?

This Is Us @Thisispearson #ThisIsUs Mandy Moore deserves her Emmy for that scene alone. I felt EVERYTHING in that scene. Mandy Moore deserves her Emmy for that scene alone. I felt EVERYTHING in that scene. 😭 #ThisIsUs https://t.co/N5nxExqczZ

The promo for episode 9, titled The Hill, shows that the series will next focus on Kate. She takes a trip to San Francisco in an effort to rekindle her long-distance and almost in ruins marriage with Toby.

Episode 6 aired last Thanksgiving of the series. The siblings' mother, Rebecca, orders her children to go out there and live their best lives for her at the end of the episode. The next episode, which aired on March 15 focussed on Kevin displaying how he took his mother's words. The upcoming episode will now show how Kate interprets the directive her mother gave.

Kate's marriage with Toby is almost in ruins. In the upcoming episode, fans can hope to see whether Kate fights to save her marriage or accepts its fate. It will be interesting to see how she interprets her mother's words and if she lets her marriage go so as to live her best life.

What will Kate do about her marriage?

In the promo for this episode, we see Kate telling Toby that she wants to go to San Franscisco with him for the weekend. She is overwhelmed with her marriage and living separately. So, in an attempt to fix her marriage, she proposes this to Toby. Viewers then see Kate and Toby waiting to catch a cable car.

According to the promo, this episode too will be in flashbacks from the same three time periods that were visited during The Guitar Man (eighth episode). But it will be from the perspective of Kate and will be centered around Kate’s relationship with Toby. It will focus on her reflecting on her own life to know what she wants out of it, following her mother's words.

To find out what the fate of Toby and Kate's marriage is, catch This is Us season 6 episode 9 on March 22, 2022 on NBC.

