Super PupZ review: Netflix's latest drop is perfect for family nights

Describing Netflix's Super PupZ as a heart-stealer is an understatement, especially since the show depicts real-life puppies in action to save their tiny outer-space friend.

Super PupZ kicks off by showing the relationship between the four puppies and their alien friend Zeta. A few minutes into the first episode, the true nature of these four puppies is revealed. These four are super pupz with other-worldly superpowers, senses, and strength.

Super PupZ: A review of Netflix's latest children's comedy series

When a baby alien named Zeta arrives on Earth, the scientists at the Lost Harbor Observatory capture the innocent creature from outer-space with the intentions of learning their plans for Earth. Little do they know that the tiny animal-like alien would be the reason for their downfall and the rise of four super puppies.

As humans believe that everything that isn't human is a threat to them, the show breaks the construct and stigma around the notion. Even though Zeta is just a friendly innocent being from space, the scientists at the observatory assume that the baby alien has ulterior motives.

Champ, Haggis, Luna, and Otis are the four puppies that meet Zeta at the observatory and soon become her only friends on Earth. In return, the baby alien bestows each of them with unique and extraordinary super powers. Thus starts the journey of the little friends and their soon-to-be teenage masters.

The dogs meet their humans (Image via Netflix)

The show moves onto making the viewers meet the four smartest kids in town who coincidentally run into one puppy each and end up becoming their masters or, as Champ says it, their humans. Although the teenagers find it difficult to comprehend the needs of their puppies, they somehow join in on their quest to save Zeta from the goons.

With a little assistance from their teenage masters, a few of the town's people, and a toddler named Bree, the four super pupz, manage to discover and absorb the true intensity of their powers. Champ, Otis, Haggis, and Luna not only use their powers to protect the town, but also rescue Zeta from the observatory before it's too late.

Zeta reuniting with her family (Image via Netflix)

After successfully contacting their alien friend's family, with Bree's assistance of course, they bid farewell to Zeta and go on to live a happy life with their respective humans.

The narrative consists of solid themes concerning friendship, love for animals, and the true relationship between humans and dogs. As the series takes viewers on a journey through the perspective of four dogs, it explains the complications that occur between humans and animals due to miscommunication. Not to mention the portrayal of ignorance of science and the disbelief that humans live with.

There is no doubt that by using children and dogs as protagonists, Super PupZ intends to breed a ground of innocence and teach valuable lessons of friendship through the medium of uninfluenced minds of teenagers and their beloved pets. It shows their ability to grow, adapt, and act according to circumstances and acts as a much-required bridge between children and modern TV shows.

Giving immense power to teenagers, toddlers, and dogs, the show might be trying to prove something after all - the fact that future generations depend on them. So it's always better to start off by teaching today's kids the right use of power.

Super PupZ is a perfect watch for a family night

Champ, Otis, Haggis, and Luna as the four super puppies the Super PupZ in their custom made capes (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's latest Super PupZ drop can be considered the perfect watch for a family night. The narrative revolves around the life of a fluffy alien, her four furry friends with super powers, and four teenagers. Champ, Otis, Haggis, and Luna are protagonists of the story who, along with their four teenage masters, go on a quest to try to save Zeta the alien baby from the goons of the town's observatory.

A few of the characters from the series (Image via Netflix)

As the story develops, the four puppies are seen performing unimaginable tricks and going to extremes to rescue their friend and help her reunite with her family. The children's comedy series is about true friendship, promises, and humans', especially kids', immeasurable love for their pets.

