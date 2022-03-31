Super PupZ ending explained: What happens to Zeta and the super puppies?

Super PupZ just dropped on Netflix and has been declared the go-to show for a perfect family night with the kids. The comedy series hit the platform on March 31, with an outer space baby alien, talking dogs with super powers, mystery-solving teenagers, and a group of goons and villainous scientists.

Zeta is an outer-space baby alien who lands on Earth and is immediately captured by the scientists at the Lost Harbor Observatory. During their research, the scientists come to know about her affection for dogs and introduce her to four pups, who then become her friends and saviors.

Unknowingly, Zeta bestows the puppies, namely Otis, Haggis, Luna, and Champ, with extra-ordinary super powers, which the puppies use to save the town, their young owners, and Zeta on several occasions.

The four super pupz in their superhero costumes (Image via Netflix)

However, there is a misconception amongst the operators of the observatory who seem to think that Zeta and her family are on the verge of attacking Earth. But the dogs in the series know best. They are the only ones who understand their alien friend and her pure intentions.

After a series of struggles, the four super puppies, along with their humans, find a way to rescue Zeta from the observatory. But there still lies a problem: they have to find a way to contact the alien's guardians and assist her in leaving the planet.

Let's find out what exactly transpires that leads to the conclusion of the story.

Will Zeta reunite with her family at the end of Super PupZ?

Zeta reuniting with her family (Image via Netflix)

The four super puppies, who vowed to rescue and protect their outerspace friend Zeta from becoming a research experiment, go to great lengths to get her out of the observatory. With a little assistance from humans, Shep the dog (Earth's ambassador to the aliens who also has super powers), and the town's people.

Regardless, all their efforts seem useless because they cannot communicate with the aliens. There's only one exception - a toddler named Bree who is the only way to communicate with the aliens.

Just when everybody somehow manages to escape the observatory along with Zeta, they get caught by the goons in action trying to call on to the alien's family. Nonetheless, Bree manages to contact Zeta's family following her instructions and the spaceship arrives just on time, capturing the goons and taking Zeta back to safety (probably back to her planet).

You know, the world needs saving badly when a group of puppies in capes, along with their teenage masters, are the only way to rescue an outer space alien baby from the evil government scientists. Super PupZ is indeed a pure way to win one's heart, especially if it is a kid.

Edited by Somava Das