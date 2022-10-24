When did Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith get married? Relationship explored as couple welcomes second child together

American actress Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second child.

On October 21, 2022, the 38-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a series of monochrome pictures of the couple with their newborn son, Oscar Bennett Goldsmith.

Alongside, she wrote a lengthy caption, stating:

"Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"

The This Is Us star and Goldsmith, who married in November 2018, have a 20-month-old son, August Harrison Goldsmith, whom they welcomed on February 20, 2021.

Taylor Goldsmith is Mandy Moore's second husband

Mandy Moore was married to Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016. She also claimed in a 2019 New York Times profile that Adams was "verbally and emotionally abusive" to her during their marriage, which she described as "sad" and "lonely." She had then said:

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first met in May 2015, when she posted a cover of the latter's band, Dawes, and claimed to be a huge fan of them. As per Us Weekly, she had captioned the post as:

“Real excited about this one. Have a feeling it’s going to be the soundtrack of my summer. #Dawes #rightontime.”

When Goldsmith saw Moore's post, they began talking, and discovered a common interest in music. They began dating in secret and married two years later in 2017. Following engagement rumors, the couple confirmed the news to Us Magazine.

While speaking to Extra in October 2017, Mandy Moore revealed that she and Goldsmith had talked about adopting a child just like her This is Us character, Rebecca. She said:

“It’s something my guy and I have talked a lot about. Perhaps that’s going to be a part of our life at some point.”

In November 2018, the duo tied the knot in front of their friends and family. Mandy and Taylor announced in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child together.

They welcomed Gus in February 2021 and announced his arrival via Instagram. The caption of the post read:

Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

The duo shared pictures with each other and made several public appearances over the years. Moore announced in June 2022 that they were growing their family and expecting their second child together, which they welcomed on October 21, 2022.

