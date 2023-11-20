DWTS 32 Episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

DWTS 32 Episode 9 will feature six teams vying to secure their spot in ABC's mirrorball arena. Viewers of Dancing with the Stars Season 32 can anticipate witnessing celebrity contestants shaking it off in a Taylor Swift-themed Tuesday night on November 21 at 8 pm ET.

The 12-time Grammy winner has solidified her position as a dominant force in the global music industry, particularly with the recent string of successes. Her billion-dollar Eras Tour has cemented her reputation as one of the greatest performers of our time.

Additionally, her The Eras Tour Movie transformed cinemas worldwide into three-hour live concerts, captivating audiences who couldn't resist dancing their hearts out.

Emulating their style, DWTS contestants must now don their dancing shoes and bedazzle the panel, delighting fans and Swifties alike.

DWTS 32 Episode 9 - What to expect from the Taylor Swift Night?

The last episode of DWTS 32 featured seven couples gracing the stage, dancing to iconic musician Whitney Houston's mega hits. While all the competing celebrities excelled in their performances, DWTS 32 Episode 8 concluded with the elimination of Barry Williams.

Moments before this elimination, DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro surprised all the contestants and fans with a surprise cameo by pop legend T Swift.

Taylor's note

In her video message, she expressed her enthusiasm for the DWTS 32 Taylor Swift Celebration Night, admitting that although she couldn't be physically present in the ballroom owing to the Brazilian leg of The Eras Tour, she would attend virtually.

"I can't wait to see Dancing with the Stars' celebration of my eras next week," the singer said.

She concluded her message by explaining her intentions saying:

"But I will be there in spirit, and I'll be watching."

Taylor Swift tracks

DWTS 32 Episode 9 will celebrate the megastar, featuring performances to Swift's hit songs like Snow on the Beach, You Belong With Me, Look What You Made Me Do, and Love Story.

While other details about the performances remain a mystery, audiences are in for a treat as their favorite celebrities Shake It Off to the beats of Swift's greatest hits.

Contestants competing

ABC and the celebrities have been posting updates about how they are gearing up for the episode. From Jive, and Tango to rumba and Cha Cha Cha—DWTS 32 Episode 9: Taylor Swift Celebration night will be full of power-packed performances.

The top 6 celebrity couples competing are -

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Mandy Moore will be a guest judge on the DWTS 32: A Celebration of Taylor Swift.

DWTS 32 Episode 9 - Release timing for all timezones

With contestants reliant on audience votes for survival, Taylor Swift tuning in, and Swifties aiming to break Dancing with the Stars viewership records for A Celebration of Taylor Swift, the stakes for DWTS 32 Episode 9 are higher than ever.

Discover the ABC airtime on Tuesday, November 21, and be enchanted too -

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

England (BST): 1 am, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Central Europe (CEST): 2 am, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

DWTS 32 Episode 9 will also be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.