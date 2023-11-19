The Golden Bachelor finale - Episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

The Golden Bachelor finale is on the horizon, and the anticipation for the final rose ceremony is at an all-time high with both formidable contenders still vying for Gerry Turner's heart. Episode 8 was a whirlwind, featuring a romantic rock-climbing adventure with Leslie, 64, followed by a date in the fantasy suites. This episode served as a perfect setup for the much-awaited finale.

While Leslie and Gerry's undeniable chemistry and heartfelt profession of love established her supremacy in the race, Theresa, 70, also made a solid comeback in an unexpected turn of events during her date in the fantasy suite. The night ended with another mutual profession of love, adding to the drama.

The much-awaited two-hour final episode titled Finale and After the Final Rose is set to air on November 30 at 8 pm ET on ABC, and fans will finally get to see who wins The Golden Bachelor season 1.

What to expect from The Golden Bachelor finale?

Release information for episode 9

In episode 8 of The Golden Bachelor, Leslie and Gerry embarked on a thrilling rock climbing adventure that culminated in a passionate moment beneath a waterfall. Following this, their dinner and date in the fantasy suite led to Leslie spending the night with Gerry. Their kisses, declarations of love, and more established Leslie's dominance in the competition.

The passionate moments shared between Leslie and Gerry led many viewers to anticipate Theresa's heartbreak in The Golden Bachelor finale. However, as Theresa said, "fate" had different plans for her.

Fans are now excited to see what the finale of the much-loved reality show brings to the table when it releases on November 30. Below is the release schedule for The Golden Bachelor finale (episode 9) across different time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

England (BST): 1 am, Friday, November 31, 2023

Central Europe (CEST): 2 am, Friday, November 31, 2023

Gerry to choose between Theresa and Leslie in episode 9

Despite being on a date with Theresa, Gerry admitted to missing Leslie, appearing rather distracted during the duo's horseback ride through a river in Costa Rica. Although the horseback riding date seemingly lacked excitement, the evening took an unexpected turn.

Theresa and Gerry's dinner date revealed their profound connection, as they bonded over their comfort and respect for each other while coping with the loss of their late spouses. Theresa's sincerity about her feelings for Gerry and her willingness to relocate for him enhanced her standing in the competition.

While Gerry appears passionately connected to Leslie and finds a soulful connection with her, his compatibility with Theresa and her willingness to relocate adds a twist to the dynamic. The latest episode left fans confused about who Gerry would possibly give the final rose to, adding to the anticipation surrounding the finale.

As the final decision approaches, Gerry's choice hinges on who he believes he has the strongest emotional connection with, leaving the outcome of The Golden Bachelor finale uncertain.

While there's no official news about Gerry's final choice in The Golden Bachelor finale, he spoke about the season's conclusion in an interview with Today and said:

“I wear a smile perpetually now. I’m very happy about where things finished.”

Tune in to ABC on November 30 to discover which contestant will emerge as the winner of The Golden Bachelor season 1 and spend her life alongside Gerry Turner.