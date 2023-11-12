"Faith doesn't deserve it": Fans enraged over Gerry's decision on The Golden Bachelor episode 7

The Golden Bachelor episode 7 continues to shine as a successful spin-off from The Bachelor series, maintaining and even increasing fans' emotional investment in the show, with each successive installment. The series, centred around the idea that it's never truly too late to find love, has cultivated a robust fanbase, as viewers find themselves captivated by every episode and each decision Gerry makes.

However, in a recent turn of events on The Golden Bachelor episode 7, a decision made by Gerry has left fans aghast, as it resulted in the departure of fan-favorite contender, Faith Martin, who was considered a strong contestant.

Despite Faith, 61, being eliminated, her heartwarming and emotional reunion with Gerry, 72, during the Women Tell All episode stood as a testament to the chemistry that fans had previously noticed. Fans found her exit particularly disheartening, especially after witnessing Gerry openly express deep feelings for Faith, professing his love in front of her family during the hometown date, and did not hold back on expressing their dismay online.

The Golden Bachelor episode 7 aftermath: Gerry is facing backlash for picking Theresa over Faith

Faith and Gerry's journey on The Golden Bachelor unfolded rather dramatically. Their hometown date in Benton City, Washington, became pivotal, as Gerry openly expressed love for Faith in front of her family. However, during Faith's elimination on the Women Tell All episode, Gerry omitted specific reasons for not choosing her. Faith, meanwhile, speculated that differences in lifestyle and geographical distance might have played a significant role.

Gerry's decision on The Golden Bachelor episode 7, therefore, upset fans, especially given his prior admission of love for Faith in an emotional talk during the hometown date. Faith's visible heartbreak post-elimination and revelation about feeling emotionally vulnerable for the first time in decades, has intensified the audience's reaction.

The subsequent heartwarming reunion during the Women Tell All episode, where Gerry and Faith sobbed together, added much complexity to the situation, as viewers had noted. In fact, fans were left questioning Gerry's unexpected choice in The Golden Bachelor episode 7, who felt sympathy for Faith's abrupt exit, and are eagerly anticipating the finale for resolution.

All in all, The Golden Bachelor episode 7 showcased a surprising lack of drama and controversy, a refreshing departure from the typical Bachelor franchise narrative. Fans believe the women, including Theresa and Faith, exhibited commendable maturity and grace throughout the unfolding events.

Gerry's game-changing confession about Theresa

Gerry's decision to eliminate Faith in The Golden Bachelor episode 7 set the stage for Theresa to be one of the final two, alongside Leslie. Despite initial doubts from Theresa's daughter and Gerry, a game-changing moment occurred in Costa Rica.

Gerry, known to be reserved in expressing his feelings, unexpectedly declared his love for Theresa. This shift added a profound layer to their connection, leaving viewers intrigued about the impact on the final decision post The Golden Bachelor.

However, despite the overall amicable atmosphere, the aftermath of Gerry's decision to choose Theresa over Faith in The Golden Bachelor episode 7 resulted in severe backlash from fans online.

The unexpected twist stirred emotions among viewers who had invested deeply in Faith's journey, emphasizing the unpredictable and emotionally charged nature of The Golden Bachelor. The episode, marked by both heartfelt moments and fan uproar, left audiences eagerly anticipating what is to follow in the series finale.