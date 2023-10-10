The Golden Bachelor: Episode 3 release date, spoilers, cast, and what to expect

The Golden Bachelor won fans over with the first two episodes of its debut season. This reality TV spinoff is built on the premise that one is never too old to seek love. It stars 72-year-old Gerry Turner, and 22 women aged between 60 to 75 years, who are all vying for his affection. In episode 2, fans witnessed numerous romantic moments as his dates with multiple contestants unfolded smoothly.

The Golden Bachelor episode 3 is now scheduled to air on October 12 at 8 pm ET on ABC. The new installment will feature connections deepening and rivalries among the women reaching a boiling point, leading to dramatic confrontations and an unsettling elimination.

As Gerry's one-on-one dates progress more smoothly than expected, jealousy and snide remarks among the women take center stage. Additionally, with 12 contestants remaining, the competition intensifies, testing their camaraderie and prompting shifts in dynamics. However, it's the abrupt self-elimination of one contestant that leaves Gerry torn.

The Golden Bachelor episode 3 - Spoilers, cast, and what to expect

Episode 2 recap and contestant list

Episode 2 saw Gerry go on his very first one-on-one date with Theresa, who coincidentally is celebrating her birthday. They have heartfelt conversations about their pasts, and also even join in an impromptu dance party at the restaurant.

Later, the group date takes an entertaining turn when the contestants engage in a romance novel cover photo shoot, forging memorable connections with Gerry during the session. However, episode 2 concludes on a dramatic note as three women are eliminated, adding an element of suspense to the unfolding narrative.

The women still in the running to win Gerry's heart on The Golden Bachelor are:

Joan, aged 60, is a private school administrator in Rockland. Kathy, aged 70, is a retired educational consultant in Austin. Leslie, aged 64, works as a fitness instructor in Minneapolis. Nancy, aged 60, has retired from her career as an interior designer in Alexandria. Sandra, aged 75, is a retired executive assistant in Doraville. Anna, aged 61, has retired from her role as a nutritionist in Summit, NJ. April, aged 65, works as a therapist in Port St. Lucie, FL. Christina, aged 73, retired from her role as a purchasing manager in Sierra Madre, CA. Edith, aged 60, is a retired realtor in Downey, CA. Ellen, aged 71, has retired from her role as a teacher in Delray Beach, FL. Faith, aged 60, currently works as a high school teacher in Benton City, WA. Jeanie, aged 65, has retired from her position as a project manager in Estill Springs, TN.

The Golden Bachelor episode 3 spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Gerry is set to take the remaining 12 women on one-on-one hot-air balloon dates, stirring drama as he shares romantic kisses with several ladies.

Kathy seems to be annoyed by the ladies speaking about their kisses with Gerry. Her confessional lays the foundation for what promises to be an emotionally charged episode.

In a poignant moment, she's captured consoling a sobbing fellow contestant, while Gerry, too, is moved to tears by Faith's voluntary exit from the show. Viewers can anticipate a mix of emotions as the episode sheds light on the reasons behind Faith's decision to withdraw from the competition.

The Golden Bachelor episode 3 release timings across the world

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see unexpected alliances forming, heartfelt confessions, and a surprise visit from a celebrity relationship expert.

Here's a list of release timings for episode 3 for various timezones:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am, Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Golden Bachelor episode 4 will then air on October 19, 2023, and episode 5 will premiere on October 26, 2023.