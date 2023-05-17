"THEY FINALLY DID IT": Fans overjoyed after ABC announces The Golden Bachelor, network's first-ever senior citizen dating series

ABC’s most anticipated show The Golden Bachelor is finally here. The casting calls for the same have been going on for many years but now the network has confirmed that the show will premiere in the fall of 2023 and will air on the ABC network every Monday at 10 pm ET.

Following the Bachelor franchise shows, The Golden Bachelor will feature one “hopeless romantic” man of an older age trying to find a suitable partner for him to “share the sunset years of life.” Other than that, the women with a “lifetime of experience,” who are trying to date the bachelor, will stay together in one house as usual.

The show was initailly supposed to be filmed in 2020, but the production closed down due to Covid.

ABC is yet to announce the name of the man who is going to be the first bachelor of the series and who are the contestants fighting for his affection. The network released a poster of The Golden Bachelor on Tuesday, May 16 with the caption,

"It’s never too late to fall in love."

Fans are glad to hear the news that the much awaited series is going to air soon and are very excited to know who is going to be the first bachelor of the series.

Fans can't stop talking about The Golden Bachelor

The usual contestants and bachelors of the franchise are in their 20s or sometimes in their early 30s. Fans are therefore very excited to watch the new show where all of the cast members will be of a senior age and will try to find love in their own "pure" way.

itsMatil @itsMatiL I am here for the Senior Citizen Bachelor though (maybe that’s my sign 🤣) #TheGoldenBachelor but it’s going to be so pure! That’s what the original series lost #imo , any form of authenticity. I am here for the Senior Citizen Bachelor though (maybe that’s my sign 🤣) #TheGoldenBachelor but it’s going to be so pure! That’s what the original series lost #imo, any form of authenticity.

This fall, one lucky older man will embark on a journey to find love, flipping the formula of The Bachelor franchise.



Can I be part of the press junket? I LOATHE #TheBachelor ette and #TheBachelor with ALL my soul but I'mma watch TF outta #TheGoldenBachelor This fall, one lucky older man will embark on a journey to find love, flipping the formula of The Bachelor franchise.Can I be part of the press junket? I LOATHE #TheBachelorette and #TheBachelor with ALL my soul but I'mma watch TF outta #TheGoldenBachelorThis fall, one lucky older man will embark on a journey to find love, flipping the formula of The Bachelor franchise.Can I be part of the press junket? https://t.co/l8MMDC1tVg

About The Golden Bachelor season 1

ABC's description of the show reads:

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

After going on many dates, the bachelor of the season will choose one woman as his new partner, while others will go home with no romantic prospects. In an interview with Variety, Disney’s TV executive Rob Mills revealed that in the hometown dates, the bachelor will meet their romantic interests’ children instead of their parents. It has been hinted that some of the contestants are widowed, divorced, or have never been in love.

ABC has not announced the official release date of The Golden Bachelor, but the show will premiere on ABC, sometime between September to November 2023 on a Monday. Fans will be able to stream the same on Hulu after the television premiere.

