Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill - How did Carol Kopenkoskey kill her husband Lyle?

ID's Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill is slated to revisit the story of Carol Kopenkoskey and how she plotted to kill her high school sweetheart and husband of 40 years, Kyle Kopenkoskey. The episode, titled The Rumor Mill, will air on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 9 pm ET. The official synopsis reads:

"Lyle and Carol Kopenkoskey are high school sweethearts who marry after graduation; however, after 40 years of marriage, Lyle's tragic murder separates the pair; his family must figure out who would want this kind-hearted family man dead."

Soon after the murder, an ensuing investigation marked Carol as a person of interest in the case when investigators discovered incriminating evidence from the couple's home, including an empty gun case and books on how to commit murder and get away with it. Additionally, they discovered that the 58-year-old tried to claim insurance money. Her extramarital affair was also no secret.

The events that followed can be described as a long and harrowing investigation, which came to an end in January 2014 after Carol Kopenkoskey pleaded guilty to the murder in exchange for a reduced charge and sentence.

Here's everything one must know about Lyle and Caron Kopenkoskey, a twisted love triangle, and the brutal murder of the Michigan man in 2012 by his wife ahead of the episode premiere.

What happened to Carol Kopenkoskey's husband of 40 years, Lyle?

Petoskey, Michigan resident Lyle Kopenkoskey was 58 years old when, on October 2, 2012, he failed to show up for work. He wasn't at home either, and his concerned brother contacted the police, only for them to discover his bloodied remains the next day.

His body was discovered in Resort Township, close to Kiebel Road. According to the autopsy report, he was shot five times, four times in the back and once fatally in the head. There was no indication of any apparent defensive wounds. Not long after the murder investigations started, Carol Kopenkoskey, Lyle's wife of 40 years and high school sweetheart, was considered the primary suspect.

Carol Kopenkoskey claimed that something made her "snap," and she killed her husband

Carol Kopenkoskey lied to authorities about her husband's whereabouts. She told cops that her husband left home early, around 5 or 6 am. Additionally, investigators discovered an empty gun case along with books on how to murder and get away with it at the couple's house. Moreover, shortly after her husband's untimely death, she attempted to claim $100,000 from his life insurance payouts.

At that point, it was discovered that Carol was having an extramarital affair with a man named John Ernst, and the two had even contemplated taking out Lyle from the picture. Carol Kopenkoskey even attempted to hire a hitman, promising to pay $25,000 to kill Lyle. However, her efforts were to no avail.

However, the whole story wasn't revealed until January 2014, when the 60-year-old Carol Kopenkoskey entered a guilty plea in exchange for a lesser charge of second-degree murder in her husband's case. Carol confessed that at 5.30 in the morning, she took Lyle to Kiebel Road, where she shot "him five times with the intention of killing him." In her confession, she reportedly said,

"I am sorry for what I have done. I still don't know what came over me and made me snap to do such an evil thing."

In the early morning of October 2, 2012, Carol took Lyle to a remote road outside Resort Township, forced him to enter a ditch, and shot him four times while still conscious. The final shot landed in his head, ultimately killing him.

Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill airs on ID this Thursday, September 22, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far