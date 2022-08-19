Will Allen Weisselberg testify against the Trump Organization? Former CFO pleads guilty to fraud charges

Donald Trump’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has agreed to co-operate with authorities and testify against the Trump Organization as per the plea deal.

On Thursday, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 counts of fraud and tax evasion. The plea deal he agreed to at a Manhattan court requires him to reveal illicit business practices carried out by the firm.

Tristan Snell @TristanSnell Allen Weisselberg flipping just increased the legal jeopardy for everyone else in the executive office of the Trump Org -- including Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Calamari Sr. and Jr., Jeff McConney, and Donald Trump himself. Allen Weisselberg flipping just increased the legal jeopardy for everyone else in the executive office of the Trump Org -- including Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Calamari Sr. and Jr., Jeff McConney, and Donald Trump himself.

Speaking on the matter, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said:

"This plea agreement directly implicates the Trump Organization in a wide range of criminal activity and requires Weisselberg to provide invaluable testimony in the upcoming trial against the corporation."

He added:

"Furthermore, thanks to the incredibly hard work and dedication of the team prosecuting this case, Weisselberg will spend time behind bars. We look forward to proving our case in court against the Trump Organization."

Al Franken @alfranken After Allen Weisselberg pled guilty today to 15 counts of tax fraud & implicated the Trump organization Trump posted on Truth Social - “Can’t trust a guy named Weisselberg -know what I mean?” After Allen Weisselberg pled guilty today to 15 counts of tax fraud & implicated the Trump organization Trump posted on Truth Social - “Can’t trust a guy named Weisselberg -know what I mean?”

Weisselberg, 75, has been accused of taking more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the firm over a period of time. This includes untaxed benefits like rent, car payments, and school fees.

Allen Weisselberg likely to serve five months in jail

Allen Weisselberg is a longtime Trump confidant who, after his guilty plea, will likely spend five months in New York's Rikers Island Complex. He would also be required to pay back around $2 million in taxes, penalties, and interest.

In July 2021, the CFO was arrested following an exhaustive investigation into the organization's unfavorable business practices issued by then District Attorney Cyrus Vance in 2019. Although Vance left office, current District Attorney Alvin Bragg continued the investigation.

So far, Weisselberg is the only one to face charges in the matter.

Authorities are also hoping to find out whether or not the Trump Organization revealed the true value of its properties to get loans or reduce tax bills.

Prosecutors have accused the company of providing untaxed fringe benefits to people in leadership positions, including Allen Weisselberg, for more than a decade.

As per reports, the alleged tax fraud by the Trump Organization carries a fine of double the unpaid taxes, or $250,000, whichever is more.

Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1 Breaking: Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg just pleaded guilty to tax violations and admitted to helping run a years-long tax fraud scheme at Trump's business.



Weisselberg admitted to all 15 felonies that prosecutors in the Manhattan DA's office accused him of. Breaking: Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg just pleaded guilty to tax violations and admitted to helping run a years-long tax fraud scheme at Trump's business.Weisselberg admitted to all 15 felonies that prosecutors in the Manhattan DA's office accused him of.

As per state law, Allen Weisselberg, who also faces a grand larceny charge, could serve around 15 years in prison. However, those who are first-time offenders in tax-related cases do not really face any prison time.

Trump Organization not part of the guilty plea

The Trump Organization refused to enter a guilty plea like Allen Weisselberg did on Thursday. The firm is scheduled to be tried for fraud charges in October.

Donald Trump has also not been charged following the investigation. He has termed the investigation a "political witch hunt."

He maintained that the company's business dealings were standard practice in the real estate world.

