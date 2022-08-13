What did Allen Weisselberg do? Former Trump Organization CFO set to enter trial in October

Allen Weisselberg, 74, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is set to face trial for tax fraud after a New York judge denied his request for dismissal of the indictment. The grounds for the same were insufficient evidence and discriminatory animus. Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges.

Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged with tax fraud last year by the Manhattan District Attorney's office after being accused of paying employees "off the books" to reduce their tax obligations.

Allen Weisselberg is scheduled to appear before the court on September 12, while jury selection in his trial is set for October 24.

Along with refuting the tax fraud charges, Allen Weisselberg also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, grand larceny, and forging business records.

Josh Steinglass, senior trial counsel in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, said:

"This trial is going to take a long time."

Prosecutors allege Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization involved in 15-year long tax fraud scheme

New York Justice Juan Merchan denied every plea to dismiss the case. He also discarded the claim that the case was politically motivated. Further, Merchan refused to accept that prosecutors mishandled the grand jury indictment.

The reported tax fraud scheme was carried out over 15 years to pay Allen Weisselberg and other company executives in a "manner that was off the books."

The indictment accuses the 74-year-old CFO of receiving "indirect compensation" of over $1.7 million over a period of 10 years. This included free rent for a Manhattan apartment, expensive cars, and private school tuition for his family.

The charges come at a time when there are already investigations being held by New York Attorney General Letitia James concerning Donald Trump's finances.

However, when asked about this, Trump referred to the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and said:

"I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution."

These new developments are happening during an already stressful week for Trump. It began with the FBI searching for Trump's Florida residence, the Mar-a-Lago estate.

However, it was only the beginning and the situation got more tense when an appellate court allowed Congress to inspect his tax returns. But in a deposition with the New York Attorney General, there were several instances where Trump pleaded the Fifth.

The trial is likely to be intense and will continue until November. There is also the possibility of it extending till December.

Meanwhile, the judge dismissed one of the counts of criminal tax fraud in Allen Weisselberg's name as it was connected to the company. It has been agreed by the Manhattan DA’s office as well.

Edited by Prem Deshpande