Moriah Wilson’s murder case: Suspect Kaitlin Armstrong pleads not guilty to charges

Kaitlin Armstrong has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in relation to elite cyclist Moriah Wilson's death. Armstrong has been accused of killing Wilson due to romantic jealousy and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Her arraignment took place on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

34-year-old Armstrong is being held in Travis County Jail on a $3.5 million bond on murder and theft charges. Before her appearance in court, Armstrong's lawyer, Rick Cofer, filed a motion for a speedy trial. However, prosecutors argued against the same, stating that the necessary evidence was not yet collected.

Speaking in court, Cofer said:

"Miss Armstrong wants her day in court. She wants a trial. And you heard the district attorney threaten sanctions over her desire for a trial. As matter of course, cases should not be indicted if prosecutors are not prepared to proceed, but we have some questions."

Prosecutors managed to get an early indictment on June 10, about a month before Kaitlin Armstrong was found and arrested at a Costa Rican hostel. She was working part-time and teaching yoga at the time.

🦋🫶🏽LEG🅰️CY🦋🫶🏽 @iamlegacy23



I was not expecting something different. #KaitlinArmstrong | Armstrong pled not guilty to both first-degree murder and theft of service.I was not expecting something different. #KaitlinArmstrong | Armstrong pled not guilty to both first-degree murder and theft of service.I was not expecting something different.

Meanwhile, speaking about the indictment, Cofer said:

"The district attorney chose to indict this case. If the district attorney chose to indict this case without evidence to indict this case, that's on the district attorney."

Judge Brenda Kennedy set the case on the docket for October 19, which is earlier than expected considering it's a murder case. Her jury trial will take place the week after that.

Kaitlin Armstrong's defense lawyer implies that there is more to the story, claims her innocence

Jennifer Coffindaffer @CoffindafferFBI

The biggest, in my opinion, was trying to establish herself in the Yoga World. She would have been better off taking up tennis. She changed her appearance, but didn't change her passions. Big Mistake.

boston.com/news/crime/202… Too, too many mistakes #KaitlinArmstrong The biggest, in my opinion, was trying to establish herself in the Yoga World. She would have been better off taking up tennis. She changed her appearance, but didn't change her passions. Big Mistake. Too, too many mistakes #KaitlinArmstrong The biggest, in my opinion, was trying to establish herself in the Yoga World. She would have been better off taking up tennis. She changed her appearance, but didn't change her passions. Big Mistake. boston.com/news/crime/202…

After being on the run for more than 40 days, Kaitlin Armstrong was eventually apprehended by law enforcement in Costa Rica. She has been accused of murdering professional cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson, who was found dead on May 11 with multiple gunshot wounds at a friend's residence in Austin, Texas.

Before she was killed, Wilson went for an afternoon swim with 35-year-old Colin Strickland, a professional cyclist who was dating Kaitlin Armstrong at the time. In his statement, Strickland said that he ate dinner with Wilson after they went swimming together. He later dropped Wilson at a friend's home, as per an arrest affidavit in Travis County District Court.

Ryan Autullo @AutulloAAS



Could just be a legal strategy by Team Armstrong. Most lawyers I've spoken with would be surprised if this goes to trial. MelanieTorre @melanietorre The State says Armstrong should not jump other cases waiting years during COVID to proceed. They ask if a speedy trial is granted for Armstrong to waive her right to effective counsel since her attorneys have not received all of the discovery yet. The State says Armstrong should not jump other cases waiting years during COVID to proceed. They ask if a speedy trial is granted for Armstrong to waive her right to effective counsel since her attorneys have not received all of the discovery yet. Kaitlin Armstrong's lawyers say they want a trial as soon as possible - as early as this fall. Prosecutors say slow down, they don't even have all evidence.Could just be a legal strategy by Team Armstrong. Most lawyers I've spoken with would be surprised if this goes to trial. twitter.com/melanietorre/s… Kaitlin Armstrong's lawyers say they want a trial as soon as possible - as early as this fall. Prosecutors say slow down, they don't even have all evidence.Could just be a legal strategy by Team Armstrong. Most lawyers I've spoken with would be surprised if this goes to trial. twitter.com/melanietorre/s…

Authorities believe that Kaitlin Armstrong became furious about Strickland and Wilson meeting and ended up killing Wilson, overcome with jealousy.

Meanwhile, Armstrong's lawyer has urged the media not to take the available information at its face value since some of it is "simply not accurate." He said:

"All I can ask of the press here is that you not consider everything told to you by law enforcement as confirmed and reportable facts. Simply put, there's a lot more to the story than has yet to be heard."

Rose @901Lulu Kaitlin Armstrong- I am not guilty of anything. I just went on the run to Costa Rica and got some plastic surgery to make myself look uglier because I was bored. Kaitlin Armstrong- I am not guilty of anything. I just went on the run to Costa Rica and got some plastic surgery to make myself look uglier because I was bored.

As per authorities, Kaitlin Armstrong used the passport of someone close to her to go to Costa Rica. Once she was there, she assumed several identities and moved around a lot. On June 29, the manhunt came to an end with Armstrong's arrest. She was deported to the United States on July 2 to face the murder charge.

Kaitlin Armstrong was held in Costa Rica for violating the law over the fraudulent use of a passport, according to Marshals spokesperson Brandon Filla. She has also been slapped with a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

