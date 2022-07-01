Fact Check: Is Kaitlin Armstrong related to Lance Armstrong? All about her family and parents as yoga teacher is captured in Costa Rica

The police arrested Kaitlin Armstrong on June 29, after she was named the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old cyclist Anna Morian Wilson in Texas.

A news release by the U.S. Marshal's office said that Armstrong was caught at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Costa Rica's Provincia de Puntarenas. The agency added that 34-year-old Armstrong, who, was considered a fugitive, would be deported and returned to her native country.

The reason behind Wilson's murder, according to authorities, is the love triangle between Wilson, Armstrong and her boyfriend Colin Strickland. Allegedly, Strickland had been cheating on Armstrong with Wilson.

Meanwhile, as the investigation gained speed, there was speculation as to whether Kaitlin was related to former road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong. Other than sharing the same last name, Lance Armstrong and Kaitlin Armstrong aren't related in any way at all.

What do we know about Kaitlin Armstrong's family and parents?

Kaitlin was born to Michael and Sharon Armstrong and grew up in Livonia, Michigan. Although there aren't too many details about Armstrong's parents, they have been making public appearances since the murder of Anna Wilson. The couple made several public appearances even as Wilson's murder investigation was ongoing and their daughter Kaitlin Armstrong was on the run.

During his appearance on the show Good Morning America, Michael insisted that his daughter wasn't a killer.

The 34-year-old yoga teacher's father said:

"I know her. I know how she thinks and I know what she believes. And I know that she just would not do something like this. I know her. I know her."

Michael was asked about the police's accusations against his daughter killing Wilson and he said that the police believe what they have. He added that he knew that his daughter didn't kill Wilson and noted that there were still a lot of unanswered questions.

Later, on May 24, Kaitlin's parents accused her boyfriend Strickland of cheating on her even though the couple were in a long-term relationship.

Armstrong's parents said:

“They [Armstrong and Strickland] were in a long-term relationship, and they were living together. I know the media has portrayed her as a romantic rival, but that’s not the case. He was cheating on her with Anna Wilson. It was obvious that he was cheating on Kaitlin with Miss. Wilson and perhaps other women as well.”

Why was Kaitlin Armstrong wanted?

Police officers say that the the realtor-cum-yoga instructor was held in connection to a shooting that took place on May 11 and which killed Wilson. Police found Wilson's body in a pool of her own blood in her house on the same day.

Once the investigation into Wilson's death began, detectives found several pieces of evidence against Kaitlin Armstrong near Wilson's house after her death. Police also found that after they interrogated Kaitlin, she sold her car and traveled to Houston on May 13. Following all this, on May 17, the police issued a warrant against Armstrong.

After Houston, Kaitlin Armstrong went to New York and boarded a flight to San Jose, Costa Rica, from Newark, New Jersey, on May 18.

