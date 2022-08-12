Brian Green arrest: Son of MBTA police chief charged for the murder of Jarmahl Sutson 

The son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, Kenneth Green, has been charged in connection with the murder of Jarmahl Sutson. As per the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, the alleged shooter, Brian Green, 35, has been accused of killing Jarmahl Sutson, 38, last month in Everett.

Speaking to local media, MBTA stated in a statement:

"This is a personal matter for Chief Green and his family."

The statement further stated:

"The MBTA is confident in Chief Green's leadership of the Transit Police. It is inappropriate to comment on an outside agency's investigation that does not involve the MBTA, and the MBTA will not be offering further comment."

Following the incident, Brian, who works as a commuter rail train conductor, was placed on unpaid leave pending an investigation, a report by WCBV stated.

Steve Cooper @scooperon7 Breaking: sources say Brian Green,the son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, is under arrest tonight charged with a murder last month in Everett..source says Green who’s an MBTA conductor, was arrested in Reading after being taken off a commuter train Wednesday afternoon #7News Breaking: sources say Brian Green,the son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, is under arrest tonight charged with a murder last month in Everett..source says Green who’s an MBTA conductor, was arrested in Reading after being taken off a commuter train Wednesday afternoon #7News

Spokesperson for Keolis, who is the operator of the MBTA Commuter Rail System, said in a statement:

"We are reviewing his employment status and he will be placed on unpaid leave pending disciplinary proceedings."

Jarmahl Sutson was found dead with a gunshot wound

On July 19, officers responded to a call around 4:22 a.m. on Central Avenue where Jarmahl Sutson resided. They noticed that Sutson was killed with an apparent gunshot wound.

Steve Cooper @scooperon7 Accused killer Brian Green is held without bail in connection with Everett murder…Green’s father MBTA Transit Police Chief was not in the courtroom today…Suspect due back in court next month #7News Accused killer Brian Green is held without bail in connection with Everett murder…Green’s father MBTA Transit Police Chief was not in the courtroom today…Suspect due back in court next month #7News https://t.co/4ixXzapqj2

This led to an intensive investigation to find the person responsible for the crime. Surveillance footage led authorities to Brian Green, who was at Sutson's apartment at the time of the shooting.

Meanwhile, DA's office stated that investigators believe Brian Green killed Jarmahl Sutson because the former was in a relationship with Sutson's ex-wife.

Burlington Patch @BurlingtonPatch Brian Green, 35, of Saugus is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of Jarmahl Sutson, 38, of Lynn last month. trib.al/0pvmlFR Brian Green, 35, of Saugus is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of Jarmahl Sutson, 38, of Lynn last month. trib.al/0pvmlFR

With the necessary evidence, officials arrested Brian Green on Wednesday in Reading. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Expressing their grief over Jarmahl's death, the Sutson family said in a statement to NewsCenter 5's John Atwater:

"He was a great dad and he loved his family. It was unexpected for us and we are definitely grieving."

Gun violence continues to claim more lives

With gun laws more relaxed, gun-related violence in America continues to spike. As such, there are growing concerns regarding whether gun culture is being normalized.

Todd Kazakiewich @ToddKazakiewich 35 year old Brian Green is being arraigned now for murder. He’s an MBTA commuter rail conductor and the son of MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green, according to sources. He’s accused of killing Jarmahl Sutson, who was in a relationship w/ Green’s estranged wife. #wcvb 35 year old Brian Green is being arraigned now for murder. He’s an MBTA commuter rail conductor and the son of MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green, according to sources. He’s accused of killing Jarmahl Sutson, who was in a relationship w/ Green’s estranged wife. #wcvb

A few days back, gunfire outside a famous nightspot near downtown left nine people injured. It led to cops launching a massive hunt for the suspects.

The rampage was caused after two groups engaged in an altercation shortly before closing time outside Mr. Pitiful's in the Over-the-Rhine district. As per Lt. Col. Mike John, an estimated 15 to 20 gunshots were fired.

Fortunately, the wounded people, eight men and a woman, received timely medical aid at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. They have since been released, hospital spokeswoman Heather Chura Smith said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande