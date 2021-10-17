Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 15: Chief Hong’s secret from the past revealed, Hye-jin stands by as support

Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 15, finally revealed Hong Du-sik's (Kim Seon-ho) secret from the past. This is the one that had forced Du-sik out of Seoul and into therapy. Du-sik was a promising employee of an asset management company in Seoul where an economic meltdown ended up ruining a common man's life.

Du-sik felt guilty for ruining a common man, when in reality, he had done nothing wrong. He had only given the security guy at his office building the contact of a person who could help him manage his assets. It was the guard who, in a moment of weakness, made a reckless decision. He decided to reveal the truth about his past to Hye-jin in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 15.

How did Du-sik's close friend Park Jeong-u die in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 15?

His decision resulted in a huge loss to him and this was revealed in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 15. After days, when things did not get better, he tried to die by suicide. Du-sik was extremely busy as he sorted out the crisis at his company and it was at this time that the guard had tried to commit suicide.

When Du-sik heard the news, he was in a hurry to meet the old man and that was when he, along with his closest friend Park Jeong-u, left in a car in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 15.

Unfortunately, the two of them met in an accident on the way to the hospital, and only Hong Du-sick survived. Jeong-u died in the crash and this triggered the survivor's guilt in Du-sik. It reminded him of his grandfather's death, and the long buried insecurities rose again. He had always believed that he was the reason that his grandfather had died. When his friend who was more than a brother to him died, he felt that the people he loved the most would always leave him.

This gave him nightmares in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 15. The kind of nightmares that scared the daylights out of him. He was forced to stay distant from everyone else. The first person that Du-sik became close to emotionally was Hye-jin (Shin Min-ah) and she inspired him to open up about his past.

Why did Du-sik reveal the truth to Hye-jin in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 15?

In addition to Hye-Jin's encouragement, it was producer Kim Do-ha's sudden attack against Du-sik that forced him to come out in the open with his truth. The security guard is Do-ha's father. After he tried to die by suicide, he was revived. He was unconscious for a couple of years after which he woke up but was partially paralized.

When Do-ha heard Chief Hong's full name was Hong Du-sik, he confirmed Du-sik had worked at the management company. It was only after he had confirmed that he punched Du-sik in the face. Things unraveled right after in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 15; and Du-sik was partly forced to reveal the truth. He was shocked that his truth was revealed to everyone in his hometown. He was unsure of how they would react, so he walked away.

However, the townspeople were much more thoughtful and stood by patiently. They waited for Du-sik to open up to them while he resolved his issues in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 15.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar