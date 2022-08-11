Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Truck driver acquitted of charges in 2019 New Hampshire crash that left seven motorcyclists dead

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, a jury acquitted commercial truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in connection to the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a gruesome 2019 crash that took place in New Hampshire.

All seven of the motorcyclists that were killed in the crash were aged between 42 and 62, belonged to the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, and were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, had been in prison since June 21, 2019 and was facing 15 charges in total. This included seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct. He was acquitted on all 15 charges.

Peter Wilson @PetesWire



Volodymyr Zhukovskyy found NOT guilty of manslaughter charges he was facing in the deaths of 7 motorcycle riders in NH in 2019. Boston 25 News @boston25 WATCH LIVE: Jury returning verdict in trial of truck driver charged in deaths of 7 motorcycle riders in New Hampshire bit.ly/3wNL7Y4 WATCH LIVE: Jury returning verdict in trial of truck driver charged in deaths of 7 motorcycle riders in New Hampshire bit.ly/3wNL7Y4 BREAKING:Volodymyr Zhukovskyy found NOT guilty of manslaughter charges he was facing in the deaths of 7 motorcycle riders in NH in 2019. twitter.com/boston25/statu… BREAKING:Volodymyr Zhukovskyy found NOT guilty of manslaughter charges he was facing in the deaths of 7 motorcycle riders in NH in 2019. twitter.com/boston25/statu…

In the two-week long trial, the prosecution claimed that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy continuously swerved back and forth before the collision. Although prosecutors argued that Zhukovskyy had used heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine earlier on the day of the crash, a judge dismissed eight impairment-related charges against him.

The lead biker, Albert "Woody" Mazza Jr., was blamed by defense attorneys, who claimed that he was drunk and not paying attention to his surroundings, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and slide in front of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy's truck.

Nichole Davis @NicholeDWBZ NEW: Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the truck driver accused of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the deaths of 7 motorcyclists in Randolph, NH in 2019, has been acquitted of all charges against him. NEW: Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the truck driver accused of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the deaths of 7 motorcyclists in Randolph, NH in 2019, has been acquitted of all charges against him.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Zhukovskyy, who was born in Ukraine, remained incarcerated. When he might be released is unknown. According to Ben Champagne, the superintendent of the Coos County Department of Corrections, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued an immigration detainer on him after the collision.

Jessica Vaughan @JessicaV_CIS Zhukovskyy found not guilty in crash that killed 7 bikers in NH. "Corrections officials said Zhukovskyy was served an immigration detainer." Will ICE be allowed by Mayorkas to follow thru to removal? msn.com/en-us/news/cri… Zhukovskyy found not guilty in crash that killed 7 bikers in NH. "Corrections officials said Zhukovskyy was served an immigration detainer." Will ICE be allowed by Mayorkas to follow thru to removal? msn.com/en-us/news/cri…

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy received a notice to appear before an immigration court, as per Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and will remain in their custody until the conclusion of that appearance.

Reactions to Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s acquittal

Tim Callery @TimCalWMUR Volodymyr Zhukovskyy departs from the courthouse in a Sheriff’s Dept. truck. We’re told he will be brought back to the jail for tonight. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy departs from the courthouse in a Sheriff’s Dept. truck. We’re told he will be brought back to the jail for tonight. https://t.co/dW1rqnTmUx

Following the verdict, victim Albert Mazza's father expressed his shock, saying that it was "unbelievable." He continued:

"It doesn't make much sense. There are seven people dead. There are seven families affected. It's strange that he didn't get something."

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy's family expressed gratitude to the defense team for the "honest and fair trial." In a statement, they said:

"Our family expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy."

They continued to describe Volodymyr Zhukovskyy as a "very honest and kind man" and claimed that he would "never have done anything to hurt anyone."

Mike Suffern @MikeSuffern @BostonGlobe What a joke the court system is guy has a suspended license and still gets off ? @BostonGlobe What a joke the court system is guy has a suspended license and still gets off ?

Republican Governor Chris Sununu lashed out at the verdict against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and expressed his disappointment in a statement saying:

"I share in the shock, outrage, and anger that so many have expressed in the three years since the seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were taken from us. My heart goes out to their families, friends, and loved ones on this especially dark day."

Back and forth between the prosecution and defense over who was responsible for the crash

John 👽 @JxhnBxnder Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a refugee from Ukraine, was high on drugs when he hit and killed seven Americans in June 2019. On Wednesday, a jury found him not guilty on all charges. breitbart.com/politics/2022/… Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a refugee from Ukraine, was high on drugs when he hit and killed seven Americans in June 2019. On Wednesday, a jury found him not guilty on all charges. breitbart.com/politics/2022/…

In their closing arguments on Tuesday morning, the two sides argued about the feasibility of accounts from Volodymyr Zhukovskyy himself vs. the eyewitnesses alleged to have given conflicting accounts.

A defense-hired expert testified that the collision was unavoidable and would have happened even if the truck had been in the middle of its lane, since Mazza's motorbike was traveling in that direction.

Christine @3LabsWinery @LPNH @GovChrisSununu 2 hours does not suggest their was any deliberation whatsoever. Live free AND die. New motto. @LPNH @GovChrisSununu 2 hours does not suggest their was any deliberation whatsoever. Live free AND die. New motto.

Public defender Jay Duguay also emphasized discrepancies between witness testimony and cited instances of witnesses contradicting one another. He suggested that the bikers "shaded" their accounts in order to defend Mazza and the group.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Scott Chase urged the jury to keep in mind that reports of the truck swerving back and forth before the collision were consistent with witnesses. Chase claimed that the pattern persisted "until he killed people."

David Meuse @JdmMeuse wmur.com/article/randol… What shouldn’t be missed in all this is the NH AG’s office ultimately failed to prove its case. If it was truly the no-brainer that both Sununu and the AG claim, it’s the prosecution that deserves their criticism—not jurors doing their duty. #NHPolitics What shouldn’t be missed in all this is the NH AG’s office ultimately failed to prove its case. If it was truly the no-brainer that both Sununu and the AG claim, it’s the prosecution that deserves their criticism—not jurors doing their duty. #NHPolitics wmur.com/article/randol…

Chase referred to Mazza being blamed as a "fanciful narrative" and emphasized to the jury that Zhukovskyy, who remained silent throughout the trial, told authorities, "Obviously, I caused the crash."

Chase said:

"He was crystal clear from the very beginning that he caused this crash. That is what he said, because that is what happened."

Due to an arrest for drunk driving in Connecticut about two months prior to the incident, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy's commercial driver's license should have been revoked in Massachusetts at the time of the collision.

Libertarian Party NH @LPNH



He'd been in jail for 3 years leading up to that.



Could you explain why you still think he's guilty? Because it looks like you owe him a lot more than an apology. @GovChrisSununu After 11 days of trial, a twelve person jury found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy unanimously innocent in just 2 hours.He'd been in jail for 3 years leading up to that.Could you explain why you still think he's guilty? Because it looks like you owe him a lot more than an apology. @GovChrisSununu After 11 days of trial, a twelve person jury found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy unanimously innocent in just 2 hours.He'd been in jail for 3 years leading up to that.Could you explain why you still think he's guilty? Because it looks like you owe him a lot more than an apology.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles was informed by Connecticut authorities, but Zhukovskyy's license wasn't suspended because there was a backlog of out-of-state notices about driving offenses.

Federal investigators looked into the issue and discovered that at least six other states, including Rhode Island and New Hampshire, also had backlog issues.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal