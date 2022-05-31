What did Isimemen Etute do? Case explored as former footballer is acquitted of charges in 2021 Jerry Smith murder

Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute was acquitted of fatally assaulting a man on Friday, claiming that he mistook the deceased for a woman after meeting him on Tinder.

After a three-day trial in the Montogomery County Circuit Court, Isimemen Etute, 19, a former football player, was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Jerry Smith, 40, of Blacksburg, in 2021. The jury deliberated for about three hours before reaching a decision around 6:30 pm.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Verdict Reached in Case of Ex-Va Tech Football Player Isimemen Etute Who Beat a Man to Death Who Pretending to Be a Woman on Tinder; After Having Oral Sex in the Dark, How Etute Went Back to Man's House and Figured Out "Angie" Was Actually "Jerry" (Video) bit.ly/3wTRaui Verdict Reached in Case of Ex-Va Tech Football Player Isimemen Etute Who Beat a Man to Death Who Pretending to Be a Woman on Tinder; After Having Oral Sex in the Dark, How Etute Went Back to Man's House and Figured Out "Angie" Was Actually "Jerry" (Video) bit.ly/3wTRaui https://t.co/HeBr9z7O3i

Various reports added that Smith's family hurriedly exited the courtroom as the verdict was announced. Montgomery County Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen, the prosecuting attorney, declined to comment and referred queries to his boss, Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt.

Why is Isimemen Etute, a pro athlete, accused of beating a Blacksburg resident?

CFBLIVE247 @CFBLive247_ Breaking news : Former 4 star LB and Virginia Tech enrolle (Isimemen Etute) has been found not guilty in the 2021 murder of Jerry Paul Smith.



It was a case of self defense.



Hopefully Etute gets another shot to play college football. Breaking news : Former 4 star LB and Virginia Tech enrolle (Isimemen Etute) has been found not guilty in the 2021 murder of Jerry Paul Smith.It was a case of self defense. Hopefully Etute gets another shot to play college football. https://t.co/dXSKC7C06K

Isimemen Etute was trapped in an online catfishing scheme, where he thought he was having oral sex with a woman named "Angie." He used his phone's flashlight in the no-light apartment and later found out the person was actually a man, later identified as Jerry Paul Smith. He reported that Smith paid him $50 and that he later went back to the man's residence to see if Smith was a woman. Etute grew outraged when he learned of Smith's true identity.

He claimed in his testimony that he feared Smith was grabbing a pistol, so he punched and kicked him five times to give him a chance to flee the flat. A knife was discovered under Smith's mattress, according to police, but prosecutor Patrick Jensen said Smith was not in a position to access it. Etute heard "bubbling and gurgling" from Smith, according to Jensen, but did not call the cops.

Defense Attorney Jimmy Turk mentioned:

“Smith was controlling the entire environment and entire episode.”

He added:

“[Smith had] demanded that it be dark and hidden a knife under his mattress in case there was something awry.”

Isimemen Etute said on Thursday that Smith reached for a weapon, which he mistook for a pistol. Smith did not have a pistol, but a knife was discovered between his mattress and box spring, according to authorities.

Etute struck Smith five times to get time to evade the residence. According to Jensen, Etute did not act in self-defense. He maintained there was "no way" Smith could have grabbed a weapon under his mattress after Etute attacked him and Smith fell to the floor.

According to Jensen:

"He could never reach a gun from there."

Jensen said that Etute was wearing flip-flops at the time of the incident. The prosecutor added that those shoes belonged to a 'big person' and a 'strong person.' Etute, an 'excellent college athlete,' was compared to Smith, who weighed 153 pounds.

Jensen said:

"That's a big disparity."

After Smith lied to him, the former Virginia Tech player said that he felt "violated."

During closing arguments on Friday, one of the prosecutors stated that Isimemen Etute offered different accounts of events to police and the jury and that the charge may have been enough for him to modify his evidence.

Jenson mentioned during his closing arguments on Friday:

"He has a tremendous amount riding on his trial."

Etute was 18 years old at the time of the incident and was enrolled at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

