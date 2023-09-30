"It's really lonely": Gerry Turner explains why he became a part of The Golden Bachelor

Gerry Turner took part in The Golden Bachelor season 1 to give himself another chance at love and finding his soul mate. He was formerly married to Toni, his high school love, but she passed away in 2017, leaving him alone.

During an interview with People magazine on September 29, Gerry Turner explained that he is giving love another try:

"After all those years of being married and being with someone and feeling like part of the team, it's really lonely to be by yourself. There's reminders constantly every single day that you don't have anyone. You may experience the most beautiful sunset, [but] when you walk back in the house there's no one to talk about it with.”

Gerry Turner is 72 and has two children, Angie and Jenny. Fans can expect lots of exciting and fun moments from him in the upcoming episodes, as it's been a long time since he's been on a date. Furthermore, Gerry Turner explained how her two daughters are supporting him in this journey with the show, as he added:

"They just want me to be happy. They've given me a lot of support, and they laugh at some of the things that I say and do that [aren't] quite on point with trendy culture.”

The show premiered on September 28 with Patty, Anna, April, Christina, Edith, Ellen, Faith, Jeanie, Joan, Kathy, Leslie, Maria, Marina, Nancy, Natasha, Pamela, Peggy, Renee, Sandra, Susan, and Sylvia as cast members.

Who all received Gerry Turner's red rose in The Golden Bachelor episode 1?

Gerry Turner, the lead cast of The Golden Bachelor season 1, goes on dates with many single women, and at the end of each episode, he must give red roses to the women with whom he feels the most connection. The description of Gerry Turner through ABS states:

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss...In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

Episode 1 of the show featured 22 women, but only 16 of them got the red rose from Gerry. Here are the 16 women who will continue their journey in the show's upcoming episode:

Faith Ellen Theresa Joan Natascha Leslie Christina Edith Nancy April Sandra Jeanie Kathy Marina Peggy Susan

Sylvia, Anna, Renee, Maria, Patty, and Pamela were among the women who fell short of impressing Gerry Turner. This season of The Golden Bachelor is hosted by Jesse Palmer and contains the following synopsis:

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss...In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

ABC will air the next episode of The Golden Bachelor season 1 on October 5. Streaming services such as Hulu, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV are also offering the latest episodes.