What to expect from The Golden Bachelor

Gerry Turner will be the star of The Golden Bachelor's first season debuting on ABC on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The show will feature 22 women vying for Gerry Turner's heart. Gerry, who is 71 years old, is a former restaurant businessman with two children, Angie and Jenny. He was married to Toni, who passed away in 2017.

According to ABC, The Golden Bachelor star Gerry's description mentions the following:

"A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling, and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts."

It further mentions:

“Always a romantic, Gerry married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974, and together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.”

Additionally, the women who will appear on the show include Patty, Anna, April, Christina, Edith, Ellen, Faith, Jeanie, Joan, Kathy, Leslie, Maria, Marina, Nancy, Natasha, Pamela, Peggy, Renee, Sandra, Susan, Sylvia, and Theresa.

Here's what fans can expect from The Golden Bachelor Season 1

Gerry Turner will be seen making connections with 22 women during The Golden Bachelor season 1, and after each episode, he has to eliminate a contestant with whom he did not feel a strong connection. A variety of challenges will be presented to Gerry and the contestants to determine their compatibility.

The show, The Golden Bachelor, will culminate with Gerry Turner getting engaged to his partner by the end. ABC's description of this new upcoming show mentions the following:

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

Aside from this, Gerry Turner talked about the show, the cast, and many other things in an August 2023 interview with Variety. During this season of The Golden Bachelor, he only shared "a general range of age" for women he's willing to date. As far as his expectations for the show are concerned, he said:

“I think a good reasonable goal is to find that person that I pretty much know is the right person, and by the look in her eye, she knows I’m the right person. Where that happens on the timeline, I think is less important than the chemistry of it and the realization that it’s real and it’s something that could be knitted into a permanent relationship.”

Moreover, Gerry Turner spoke about the things he is most nervous about for the upcoming show, including:

“I’m nervous about remembering names [on night one at the mansion]. But really, the much more important thing, I’m really nervous about not finding the right words to carefully let someone down and tell them that they don’t have a rose.”

Tune into ABC on Thursday, September 28, 2023, to watch The Golden Bachelor season 1.