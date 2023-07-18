“Aging gracefully”: Fans react to Gerry Turner being revealed as the Golden Bachelor

As a spinoff of The Bachelor, The Golden Bachelor has found its first star contestants. This show, The Golden Bachelor, will demonstrate that it is never too late to find the love of your life again. During the Monday episode of Good Morning America, Gerry Turner was announced as the Golden Bachelor season 1.

Gerry Turner is 71 years old and has retired from the restaurant business. Moreover, he has two daughters named Angie and Jenny with Toni who died in 2017. Gerry Turner's ABC biography mentions the following:

"A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling, and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts."

On social media, fans have been constantly sharing their reactions to this news. Through their comments, it is clear that they are excited about this spinoff.

Fans React to Golden Bachelor's first star contestant announcement (Image via Instagram)

During Turner's appearance on Good Morning America, he explained how at 71, he is not giving up hope and still wishes to find the one. According to him:

"It’s never too late to fall in love again. Don't give up, there's always possibilities."

Turner and Toni were high school sweethearts who got married in 1974 and enjoyed a "full and happy life” together. He shared the following about Toni while talking about their 43-year marriage:

"She got robbed. Every day that goes by, that's the thought that I have. I have her picture on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her a nod, 'So what do you think about this?' For a while it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay. But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other to be happy. She's up there rooting [for me]. She's saying, 'Yeah, Gary. Do this.' "

In addition, he said how his daughters suggested he sign up for the show, The Golden Bachelor, and give it a shot. His remarks on coming on the show also included how he has nothing to lose by having this opportunity. In the show, he is looking for someone who plays pickleball and golf, and has "high energy".

Fans have been sharing their reactions constantly since Turner was announced as a star contestant on The Golden Bachelor. The following are some of the fans' reactions.

A release date for The Golden Bachelor season 1 has not been announced

As reported by ABC, the show was first announced back in May, with the episode debut scheduled for the fall of 2023. Based on the report shared about the show and its release date, it said:

“On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities.”

ABC will broadcast The Golden Bachelor season 1's latest episode, while Hulu will broadcast the same episode the following day.