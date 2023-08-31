The Golden Bachelor: Cast revealed

The Golden Bachelor, which is the Bachelor Nation's latest installment, featuring Gerry Turner as the main cast member, will be the first of its kind. Premiering on September 28, the ABC franchise has been known to help people find love, and with the latest installment, it is shifting its focus to people in a difficult age range.

A rather modern take on the concept of dating and romantic experimentation, the upcoming series will focus on those about the age of 60. As such, The Golden Bachelor will see 22 women contending against each other to win the heart of 72-year-old Gerry Turner.

22 women between the age range 60 to 75 are now set to appear in The Golden Bachelor

The Golden Bachelor, ABC's newest dating show, is set to air on Thursday, September 28, 2023. During the show, 72-year-old Gerry Turner will give love another chance as he tries to fall in love with one of the 22 women who will appear on the show.

Anna: 61-year-old retired nutritionist from Summit, New Jersey. April: 65-year-old therapist from Port. St. Lucie, Florida. Christina: 73-year-old retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, California. Edith: 60-year-old retired realtor from Downey, California Ellen: 71-year-old retired teacher from Delray Beach, Florida Faith: 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, Washington Jeanie: 65-year-old retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tennessee Joan: 60-year-old private school administrator from Rockland, Maryland Kathy: 70-year-old retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas Leslie: 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota Maria: 60-year-old heath and wellness director from Teaneck, New Jersey Marina: 60-year-old educator from Los Angeles, California Nancy: 60-year-old retired interior designer from Alexandria, Virginia Natasha: 60-year-old Pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, New York Pamela: 75-year-old retired salon owner from Aurora, Illinois Patty: 70-year-old retired real estate professional from Durham, North Carolina Peggy: 69-year-old dental hygienist from East Haven, Connecticut Renee: 67-year-old former Chicago Honey Bear cheerleader from Chicago, Illinois Sandra: 75-year-old retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia Susan: 66-year-old wedding officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania Sylvia: 64-year-old public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, California Theresa: 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey

What did Gerry Turner had to say about The Golden Bachelor?

During their time on The Golden Bachelor, these women will meet, interact, and maybe even fall in love with Gerry Turner. The upcoming bachelor even spoke to Variety about the cast and noted that he doesn't have a say in casting. However, Gerry noted that he told the producers the "range of age" for women he'd be willing to date. He further spoke about finding love on national television and noted that he is hopeful about the same.

"At first, I thought, there's no way. I was really skeptical. But as I've thought about it and I've seen the process evolve and so forth, I really do think it's possible. So we'll see."

Gerry was previously married to Toni, his high school sweetheart for 43 years, until her death in 2017. Turner is a father to two daughters and a grandfather to two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

Earlier this month, The Golden Bachelor opened up about his late wife and noted that they had a plan of what their dream house was going to be. The main cast member added that the couple bought their dream house in 2017 when she retired, but soon after, she fell sick and her situation got worse over the next couple of weeks.

"So we went to the emergency room and she had a bacterial infection that infected her kidneys and infected her liver. So I took my wife to the emergency room on July 7th. She passed away on July 15th. No one’s ever going to replace Toni, but the love of my daughters and my granddaughters pulled me out of a dark spot."

The Golden Bachelor is set to air on Thursday, September 28, 2023, on ABC.