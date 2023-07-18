Fans are set to witness a heartwarming and historic event on ABC this fall when 71-year-old Gerry Turner steps into the spotlight as the first ever The Golden Bachelor. ABC released the name, age, and other details of its first-ever Golden Bachelor on Monday, July 17, 2023. The franchise that brought its fans as many as two decades of love and romance is now expanding its horizons, and creating history with their new series.

The upcoming series will showcase a whole new kind of love story, one that is for those in their golden years. The latest spinoff in The Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor promises an exciting journey of hope, companionship, and everlasting love at an age no one expects them to go on.

First-ever The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner is a retired restaurateur

The Golden Bachelor is making the old adage that it's never too late to find love come true. As mentioned earlier, ABC finally revealed the face of the brand new spin-off of The Bachelor.

The network seems to have chosen what fans believe is the perfect man to set off one of the most refreshing dating shows - 71-year-old Gerry Turner, who is a true romantic at heart.

Gerry Turner, described by the network as a "charming 71-year-old patriarch," is no stranger to the joys and trials of love. He is a retired restauranteur who has two daughters, Angie and Jennie, along with two granddaughters Charlee and Payton.

Gerry lives in his dream home on a lake in Indiana and loves to enjoy his life there. He is often busy cheering on his favorite Chicago sports team, playing pickleball, four-wheeling, and enjoys hosting barbecues with friends and family.

One of the reasons he was chosen as The Golden Bachelor was because Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. However, after 43 years together, in 2017, his wife suddenly fell ill and passed away only six weeks after she retired in the same year.

Now six years later, with support from his friend and family, Gerry Turner is ready to use his old flirting skills. He is looking to "find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years."

In a short clip shared by the network on social media, the Golden Bachelor said a soon-to-be iconic line that is relatable to everyone no matter what their age:

"It's never too late to fall in love....... again."

As The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner is determined to show the world that love stories only get better with age.

The Golden Bachelor isn't a dating show like all the others, it celebrates love and life in a person's golden age. For the first time in the franchise's history, the spotlight will shine on a senior citizen who is willing to open his heart to a new chapter of love and companionship.

The show offers a unique perspective on romance. It reminds everyone that love isn't bound by age, and the desire for connection and intimacy remains ever-present, no matter how many years have passed.

The show also marks a significant milestone for The Bachelor franchise. It's a testament to the ever-evolving nature of love and relationships. It serves as a reminder that every individual, regardless of age, deserves the chance to find love and companionship. This new spinoff promises to redefine the narrative of romance on television and set the stage for more diverse and inclusive love stories in the future.

Fans can watch the premiere of The Golden Bachelor this fall on ABC.