What is Sonia Sharma's job? Meet the Bachelor 2023 contestant obsessed with Elvis

Sonia Sharma is all set to appear on season 27 of The Bachelor, featuring Zach Shallcross as the lead. The 29-year-old suitress is a project manager from Long Island, New York, and will be seen at the season premiere as she steps outside the limo to introduce herself to Zach and the viewers. Fans will have to tune in to follow her progress on the dating show.

The Bachelor season 27 will premiere on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Zach Shallcross will be looking to find love and a potential partner among the 30 women cast in the installment. On season 19 of The Bachelorette, the lead was previously seen competing for Rachel Recchia's affection. After problems between the pair, he eventually self-eliminated and was declared the lead in September 2022. He was one of the final 3.

Viewers have already been introduced to five of the cast members at the After the Rose special last year. Out of Bailey, Brooklyn, Brianna, Cat, and Christina, America voted for Brianna as Zach's first impression rose. Sonia and the other ladies will have a chance to impress him in the premiere episode.

The Bachelor contestant Sonia Sharma is obsessed with Elvis

On The Bachelor 27's season premiere, viewers will meet Sonia Sharma. She defines herself as the life of the party and an Elvis obsessive, according to her ABC bio.

With her debut on the ABC dating show, Sonia decided to leave her dating days and memories of the past and start anew. This time, however, she is all set to meet Zach and explore their connection. Sonia is prepared to settle down and meet the lifelong companion she has always dreamed of. It will be intriguing to watch how she and the lead get along.

The Bachelor's suitress is sure of wanting to get married and hopes that Zach is her future husband. With 30 women vying for the lead's heart, she will have to pull all the stops to spend time with him and see if they are both fitting for each other. The New York University graduate is looking for a head-over-heels kind of love and firmly believes that her soul mate is "out there somewhere."

As per the show's bio, Sonia is close with her family and wishes for her future partner to be family oriented. Viewers already know Zach from his stint on Rachel and Gabby's season of The Bachelorette and have known him to be a family person. He took on this journey inspired by witnessing his parents' love for each other. If she makes it to her hometown, the suitress will blend well with him and his family.

The Bachelor contestant's bio further reads:

"And while she's a city girl, for now, Sonia is hoping to move to the suburbs one day with her man and raise three golden retrievers. Hopefully, Zach is ready to be a dog dad!"

Sonia also shared a few interesting facts about her in her bio. Apart from being obsessed with Elvis, she has been bungee jumping twice. She is always up for a game of Truth and Dares and dreams of taking a trip to Arizona. Additionally, she updates her over 14K Instagram followers on both business and personal matters, including updates about her vacation, friends, and family.

The Bachelor @BachelorABC We'll see you at the mansion when Let the limo entrances begin. 🤩We'll see you at the mansion when #TheBachelor premieres Monday on ABC and Stream on Hulu! Let the limo entrances begin. 🤩✨ We'll see you at the mansion when #TheBachelor premieres Monday on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/ACATkP6m3R

Season 27 of The Bachelor has promised viewers a lot of love, romance, tears, emotions, and fights. Viewers have been rooting for Zach to find love, and it is time for them to witness and join him on the emotional roller-coaster that the season had proclaimed to be.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere this Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

