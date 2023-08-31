"Cares about family like I do”- The Bachelor alum Matt James's mother is set to compete in ABC’s The Golden Bachelor

Matt James is known for appearing on The Bachelor to find his soulmate, and now his mother is set to do the same on The Golden Bachelor.

Matt appeared on the 25th season of The Bachelor, which premiered on January 4, 2021. The real estate broker and Raleigh's charity founder also appeared on season 16 of The Bachelorette, with Clare Crawley as the main cast member.

22 women will compete to win Gerry Turner's love on the upcoming show, The Golden Bachelor, which stars him as the main cast member. As a supporter of Patty's participation in the upcoming show, his son is fully behind her.

While posting a picture of his mother on his Instagram story on Wednesday, Matt wrote, “I ccc uuu mama.”

Additionally, according to Patty's profile on the show, she shares the following about her soul mate:

“I want to meet someone who loves and cherishes me that I can live out my golden years with. I’m looking for someone that cares about family like I do.”

Originally from Durham, North Carolina, Patty is 70 years old and a retired real estate professional. Matt and John are her children who she shares with Manny James. In the early days of their kids' lives, Patty and Manny split up.

Release date for Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season 1

As for Gerry Turner, according to ABC's description of the leading man of The Golden Bachelor season 1, he has the following attributes:

“A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He's often busy hosting barbeques, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling, and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.”

Additionally, it mentioned:

“Always a romantic, Gerry married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974, and together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.”

Six years have passed since Gerry lost Toni, and now he is ready to find love again.

Along with Patty Cuculo James, the show will feature Anna, April, Christina, Edith, Ellen, Faith, Jeanie, Joan, Kathy, Leslie, Maria, Marina, Nancy, Natasha, Pamela, Peggy, Renee, Sandra, Susan, Sylvia, and Theresa.

Additionally, ABC's description of the show mentions the following:

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

Throughout each episode of The Golden Bachelor season 1, Turner has to decide which women he feels the most connection with while eliminating those with whom he does not. At the end of the season, Turner will have a partner with whom he will be engaged.

As an update, the upcoming season of the show, The Golden Bachelor, will debut on ABC on September 28, 2023.