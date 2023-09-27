"I needed to trust their judgment": The Golden Bachelor season 1 insight from Gerry Turner

The Golden Bachelor is just a few hours away from releasing its brand new season, which features 72-year-old Gerry Turner as the leading cast member. Gerry’s two children, Angie and Jenny, are giving their full support to him as he enters the show’s first season to give love another chance.

Gerry gave some insights about what fans can expect before the show’s release. According to him, the “opening night” of The Golden Bachelor will be interesting.

“I’d say opening night, and how terrific each and every one of the women look as they get out of the limo. Some of them have a little bit of a gimmick, so they’re more memorable than others,” he told Elite Daily.

He also talked about the experiment he went through during the show, in which he had to go on dates with women selected by the show. At the end of each episode, he has to decide with whom he feels the strongest connection and eliminate those with whom he does not.

“The need for me to surrender to the process and to realize that the producers had done it many, many times before. They really knew what was going on, and I needed to trust their judgment and guidance. Early on, I didn’t want to give up that control, but once I realized I had to trust them, things worked out better,” he said.

The Golden Bachelor season 1 is set to premiere on ABC on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Gerry Turner, the lead star of The Golden Bachelor, discusses his "type"

In addition to Gerry, 22 other women will be appearing this season of The Golden Bachelor. These include: Patty, Anna, April, Christina, Edith, Ellen, Faith, Jeanie, Joan, Kathy, Leslie, Maria, Marina, Nancy, Natasha, Pamela, Peggy, Renee, Sandra, Susan, Sylvia, and Theresa.

As part of the interview, Gerry Turner also discussed the women set to appear in this season, as follows:

“Many of the women who would appear to be popular choices may not wind up being on the show towards the end. There were so many nice, poised, elegant women who were so wonderful, but they weren’t the right combination for me. Whether it was geography, age, personality, or the many different factors you have to consider, that could sometimes be the reason an apparent front-runner or favorite wasn’t quite right.”

The first episode of The Golden Bachelor will show Gerry meeting the women face-to-face for the first time. For fans, it will be interesting to see which of the 22 women Gerry picks to get engaged at the end of the season.

At the end of the interview with Elite Daily, Gerry shared whether he has a "type" or not, saying:

"Going through the show, I asked myself that question several times. But if you ask it in a different way — are there certain characteristics in a woman that I really look for and need? — then I would say yes. But do I have a type? I don’t think so."

Gerry was married to Toni, who died in 2017. Make sure you tune in to ABC on Thursday, September 28, 2023, as Gerry's love journey continues.