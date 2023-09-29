The Golden Bachelor: Premiere recap and more details explored

The Bachelor franchise's newest spinoff, The Golden Bachelor, features twenty-two romantics, all senior citizens, vying for the heart of 72-year-old Gerry Turner. A lot of them believed they'd lost the chance of finding true love again, when ABC came bearing good news. The network is expanding its audience base while sticking to its success formula with the other spinoffs, which is why the format of the new show remains the same.

The Golden Bachelor is certainly a more wholesome version of the original, although that doesn't stop it from serving up some hot drama. Episode 1 introduced widower Gerry Turner to the single-ladies who would be pursuing him, some even built connections, the tradition continued with a rose ceremony, and one hopeful was sent home (because she slept).

Other highlights included a serenade, a ravishing entrance on a motorbike, and Gerry breaking promises he made to his family. The show's official synopsis, as per ABC, reads:

"On this all-new unscripted series hosted by Jesse Palmer, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life."

What went down on The Golden Bachelor episode 1

Gerry Turner, aka The Golden Bachelor, joined the very first season of this Bachelor Nation spinoff for another shot at finding his soulmate. Although not as explosive as the other versions, episode 1 proved to be highly entertaining and had fans up in their feelings. Featuring a dynamic cast of senior citizens looking for love, roses were exchanged, impressions were made, and one lady was eliminated.

Having lost his wife of 43 years due to an illness seven years-ago, Gerry Turner, 72, has now embarked on the quest for his next life partner. He discussed his story in an emotional confessional at the beginning of the show, and jokingly revealed, in an exclusive with US Weekly, a promise he made to his daughters before coming on the show—he would not get physically intimate with anyone, at least not in the first episode.

However, he didn't stick to his end of the deal when he was presented with some strong contendors, and he built his connections quickly.

The Golden Bachelor was blown away by the attention-grabbing entrance of Faith, who rode in on her motorcycle and flipped her hair in true biker-chick fashion. She didn't have just one trick up her sleeve though. This 60-year-old teacher, then dedicated a live one-on-one guitar performance to Gerry, which he was visibly moved by. She received the first impression rose.

A few other ladies also made an impact on him and the plot of the episode. April, in the need for some personal time with Gerry, whisked him away. During their date they got close and kicked off an entertaining connection, and April gifted Gerry a calendar with all twelve months printed as April. In a confessional, the self-proclaimed "flirt" promises to cause havoc if she's not chosen.

"If this hen doesn't get the rose, there's going to be a lot of hellraising in the henhouse."

She made it into the next week, impressing Gerry with her ease and humor, and was given a rose.

Next, Theresa appeared in a celebratory outfit during her introduction, since it was also her birthday. The Golden Bachelor was giddy on seeing her, and during their private chat, he made a move that played out perfectly for them both. He put some of the cream from her cake on his face, and she wiped it right off with a passionate kiss.

Gerry's promise to his daughters was broken, but a new connection was formed, and he gave her a rose.

Sandra shocked The Golden Bachelor with her colorful language, and Leslie claimed the song Sexy Dancer was written for her by her supposed ex-flame, music icon Prince. They both got roses at the ceremony.

While most ladies were fully attentive, one was sound asleep during the season's first rose ceremony. The couch was too comfortable for her, and, unfortunately, that sent her right back to her own couch at home, as she was the only one to not get a rose and got eliminated. Once Aunt Chippy awoke from her slumber, her reaction made her a fan favorite.

"Did I get a rose?"

This was none other than Jimmy Kimmel's Aunt Chippy, who had made a big impact with her entrance, prancing out of a limousine. Right at the beginning she felt like she was in the "wrong place," but the audience would be thrilled to see her as a possible Golden Bachelorette.

Also receiving roses from The Golden Bachelor were Susa, Natascha, Kathy, Christina, Edith, Ellen, Nancy, Jeanie, Marina, Joan, and Peggy.

The Golden Bachelor gives the franchise a refreshing new look, and is equally both dramatic and heartwarming. The next episode will be available to stream on October 5, at 8 pm ET on ABC.