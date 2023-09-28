“I decided I would stop”: Gerry Turner talks about breaking his own rules during The Golden Bachelor

The Golden Bachelor season 1 is set to premiere on ABC on Thursday, September 28, 2023. In a recent interview with US Weekly, Gerry Turner, who will play the lead character on The Golden Bachelor, shared some details about the upcoming season.

As part of the interview, he said that he "felt strong feelings" for more than one woman and that he had broken many of his rules as part of the experiment of the show.

“I had a few rules, but I was breaking them all. That was the problem. So a. [My daughters and granddaughters] were worried that I was going to be that guy who was kissing everybody on the first night. And I said, ‘Nope, I’m not going to kiss anyone on the first night. You’re not going to see that. Maybe not even as we get into it.’”

Turner talked about how even though he was confident about the rules he had made before joining the show, he had "failed on the very first night.” However, he said he had no regrets despite breaking his own rule, further explaining:

“As time went on, many of those kisses were of affection. I really wanted to be supportive of all the women. I wanted them to feel good about themselves. They brought up the fantasy suites. And the reality is I kept trying to explain to them that as you get older, the priorities for a situation like that are more intellectual, more emotional rather than physical.”

Gerry Turner also expressed his satisfaction that he had exactly the conversation he imagined he would have with the women appearing on the show.

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner talks about developing feelings for more than one woman

While sharing his experience of watching The Bachelor, he also said how wrong he was in making judgments about the contestants when he used to wonder how they were compatible with more than one person. According to The Golden Bachelor star:

“I thought, ‘No, that’s absolutely not possible. That’s silly.’ How wrong I was. Because through the course of the journey, I really felt strong feelings for several of the women. In retrospect, I realized that in that particular moment, whenever it was — the setting was such that, ‘Yeah, it was easy to look at someone and tell ’em that you loved ’em.’”

Gerry Turner then said:

“But once you get through it all and you look back, then you realize that there is just really one person that really meets the standard in all situations that you want it to be.”

Further details about the show

Aside from The Golden Bachelor lead cast member, there will be 22 women competing to win Gerry Turner's heart this season - Patty, Anna, April, Christina, Edith, Ellen, Faith, Jeanie, Joan, Kathy, Leslie, Maria, Marina, Nancy, Natasha, Pamela, Peggy, Renee, Sandra, Susan, Sylvia, and Theresa.

After the premiering of the first episode of The Golden Bachelor will air, the show will be continue with new episodes every week. According to the description of The Golden Bachelor season 1, the synopsis states:

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss...In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor will premiere on Thursday, September 28, 2023, on ABC.