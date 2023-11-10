Who got eliminated from The Golden Bachelor episode 7 and who is still in the race? Recap and more explored 

The highly anticipated climax of The Golden Bachelor is just around the corner, and excitement is building as viewers eagerly await the revelation of who will capture not only the coveted title but also Gerry Turner's heart.

In The Golden Bachelor Episode 6, Gerry Turner gave his first rose to Leslie, creating suspense as the episode ended in a cliffhanger. Viewers were left eagerly awaiting Gerry's decision between Theresa and Faith.

Following much anticipation, Gerry Turner made a surprising decision to bid farewell to Faith. The live audience and Jesse Palmer were taken aback, especially considering Turner's previous expression of love for Faith in the preceding episode.

The final goodbye (Image via Instagram/@goldenbachabc

However, before delving into Faith's reaction and the reasons behind Turner's choice, let's throw a quick glimpse onto what more happened on the episode.

The Most Peaceful Women-Tell-All on The Golden Bachelor

Unlike typical drama-filled Women/Men-Tell-All episodes, The Golden Bachelor stands out as an exception. True to the show's distinctive tone, this Women-Tell-All episode breaks away from the usual confrontational script.

The women elevated the show with their grace and emerged as shining examples of kindness, embodying a spirit of supporting and uplifting one another. To kick off the evening, Sandra takes the lead, guiding everyone, audience included, through her unique and soothing Calming Mantra.

Women-Tell-All (Image via Instagram/goldenbachabc)

The episode is filled with a wealth of shared experiences, as former contestants enthusiastically contribute with a remarkably positive perspective. Their expressions range from gratitude towards The Golden Bachelor for instilling strength within them and making them feel worthy and hopeful for love.

Nancy highlighted how The Golden Bachelor transformed perceptions, even affecting how her kids see her. She remarked:

"They see me as a single woman, someone who's ready for love," she explains. They just have a refreshed perspective, I think."

The Hot Seat

Contestants Joan and Ellen took center stage in the "Hot Seat," reflecting on their transformative journeys with The Golden Bachelor. They opened up about the profound impact the experience had on their lives, emphasizing how meeting Gerry filled them with hope and renewed their belief in love.

Following suit, Gerry Turner takes center stage in the hot seat, reflecting on the invigorating experience of meeting all the ladies and shares,

"Every day, I'll have a flashback of something that happened with one of you. It was so great. I love 'em all!"

The ultimate decision and Faith's honest reaction

Gerry Turner bids a graceful farewell to Faith from The Golden Bachelor, accompanying her as they exit. Upon their parting, Gerry expresses,

"It's truly been a pleasure getting to know you, and you possess a kind heart."

Faith extends her well-wishes, and they embrace before she boards the exit SUV. As she exits, she says,

"Right now, I'm numb. It's going to be a while before I figure it out — if I ever figure it out. Maybe it was just all in my own head, you know?... Maybe it's just not in the cards for me."

Their separation proved to be brief, as they reunited on the Women-Tell-All segment of The Golden Bachelor. A poignant moment unfolded, featuring them in a 30-second embrace, marked by both of them in a heartfelt hug while tearing up.

As Faith faced the most heartbreaking moment, the profound sadness stemmed from the sensation that Gerry, during their final farewells seemed like a stranger. In an effort to console her, Gerry shared comforting words, saying:

"Believe me, I have thought about that night and those moments where I told you that I loved you. And in those moments, I did, I genuinely loved you. I felt like I had built and created something along with you, only to destroy it in a brief moment."

However, the one thing that upset our Golden Bachelor is that he broke a promise that he made to Faith and her family. He had promised to protect her heart and never break it.

Faith assures him that she knows his heart is true, and she thinks her family feels that way, too. The duo share a last hug as the segment comes to an end.

According to the preview, Gerry, Leslie, and Theresa will head to Costa Rica for some romantic jungle adventures in the season finale episode.

Tune in to discover whom Turner will choose at the end.