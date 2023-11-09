The Golden Bachelor episode 7 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

ABC has teased a thrilling sneak peek of The Golden Bachelors' next episode, fueling our excitement for the upcoming journey of Gerry Turner. After three successful hometown dates with Leslie, Faith, and Theresa, Turner faced the tough task of saying goodbye to one of them.

Acknowledging deep connections with all three, the 72-year-old was seen grappling with the heart-wrenching decision in the last episode of The Golden Bachelor.

The preview features Gerry Turner quoting:

"I know what I want to do. I just don't know how to do it."

In the previous episode, Gerry Turner presented the first rose to Leslie, expressing that he's falling in love with her after meeting her family. However, when it came to the other two, Gerry was left devastated as he wrestled with his final decision, leaving the episode on a cliffhanger.

The upcoming episode will have Gerry making the ultimate decision and choosing the two finalists who make it to the grand finale.

Everything you need to know about The Golden Bachelors latest episode

ABC will drop the newest, week 7 episode of The Golden Bachelor this Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 8/7c. For cable subscribers, this means an instant escape from the nail-biting cliffhanger that kept us on the edge of our seats in the last episode.

Other fans can watch it on Hulu (subscription) on Friday, November 10, 2023. The reality show is accessible with a standard subscription, sparing you the need for any additional investment toward a premium format.

Bed of roses or bed or thorns? (Image via Instgram/@goldenbachabc)

What to expect from the latest episode of The Golden Bachelor

Anticipation surrounds the start of the newest episode, where Gerry Turner is expected to navigate the inevitable decision among his top three contenders, unveiling the final two prospects for the ultimate grand finale.

Surprisingly, episode 7 won't center around Gerry's final decision. The Women Tell All episode of The Golden Bachelor takes center stage, featuring an intense reunion with nearly all the ladies from Gerry's season. Beyond their stunning appearances, the true fascination arises from listening to their reflections on how the experience transformed them in ways they never imagined.

Diverging from the typical dramatic tone of other The Bachelor Women/Man-Tell-All episodes, this one promises a departure with less tension and a greater emphasis on mutual affection. In a sneak peek released by @goldenbachabc Kathy, a contestant from The Golden Bachelor, was captured expressing:

"Look at us, we are beautiful strong woman. We only knew each other for a few weeks. We are strong woman who believe in love and hope, look at us here."

For the third consecutive week, the show's audience continued to grow with last week's hometown dates episode. With approximately 5.58 million viewers, it saw a significant 5% increase from the previous week, making it the season's largest audience. This episode also became the most-watched telecast for The Bachelor franchise since the finale of the flagship series in March 2021.

As the finale approaches on November 30, 2023, anticipation builds for Gerry Turner's decision on his leading lady. In the last episode, Gerry openly expressed love and affection for Faith and Leslie but remained reserved during his date with Theresa. Could this hint at the outcome of the latest episode of The Golden Bachelor? Well, only time will tell. Tune in to discover the culmination of Turner's journey in the latest episode.