What is Leslie Fhima's job? Meet The Golden Bachelor season 1 contestant

With just a few episodes left, the lead star of The Golden Bachelor season 1, Gerry Turner, is gearing up to declare which woman he will propose to. Considering that Gerry has developed a deep connection with the finalists, it's hard to predict who he will choose as his life partner as the finale draws closer.

The contestants remaining on The Golden Bachelor season 1 are Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist. Patty, Anna, April, Christina, Edith, Ellen, Jeanie, Joan, Kathy, Maria, Marina, Nancy, Natasha, Pamela, Peggy, Renee, Sandra, Susan, and Sylvia were earlier eliminated from the show.

Leslie Fhima has been the talk of the town for her special bond with Gerry on The Golden Bachelor. She is currently a fitness instructor and was previously a professional figure skater.

Leslie Fhima from The Golden Bachelor season 1 owns a company called PowerBark

Besides skating and fitness, The Golden Bachelor season 1 star Leslie Fhima is also an entrepreneur. She owns a brand called PowerBark that sells products for dogs. Speaking about the company on LinkedIn, she wrote:

“As a personal trainer, I'd often take my dog Sadie with me all day. She would miss her meals until we got home later. I was eating a protein bar one day when I thought ‘why can't there be something like this for dogs!’”

Leslie is also very active on Instagram, where she has posted many pictures with her family and grandchildren. As of this writing, she has a total following of 14.5k on the platform. Her Instagram profile also mentions that she is a "10x Marathon Finisher" and "Former National Aerobics Champion."

She is also a personal trainer and loves to help people "live their best lives." As per her description by ABC, the Minneapolis-born contestant loves running and is looking for her "running buddy for life."

“Leslie may best be known as a former professional figure skater, but this woman has way more going on than what meets the eye. Outside of her love for figure skating and dancing, Leslie is now a personal trainer and is passionate about helping others live their best lives. She has run 10 marathons and is looking for her running buddy for life,” her description reads.

It continues:

“When she isn't working at the gym, Leslie is an incredible mom to her three kids and "glama" to her three grandkids. She also loves spending time with her mini Aussiedoodle, Billie. Leslie is looking for a real man who will enhance her life, and she's ready to put it all on the line to pursue love.”

Fans are now excited to see if she will end up leaving the show with Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur. Some of his hobbies include playing pickleball, spending time with his family and friends, hosting barbecues, and more. He was married to his school sweetheart Toni and the duo was together for 43 years before Toni died in 2017.

His description states that he is a "romantic" and it reads:

"Always a romantic, Gerry married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974, and together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017"

Watch the latest episode of The Golden Bachelor season 1 on ABC. The show's finale is set to air on November 16, 2023.