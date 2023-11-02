Where is Faith Martin from? Meet The Golden Bachelor season 1 contestant

The outcome of Gerry's choice of partner and engagement will be revealed with The Golden Bachelor season 1 coming to an end in the upcoming days. Twenty-two women entered the show this season with the hope of winning Gerry's heart. The show's description reads:

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

There are currently only three women left: Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist, and Gerry will choose one of them on November 16, the finale of season 1. Patty, Anna, April, Christina, Edith, Ellen, Jeanie, Joan, Kathy, Maria, Marina, Nancy, Natasha, Pamela, Peggy, Renee, Sandra, Susan, and Sylvia have been eliminated.

It was a tough competition on The Golden Bachelor. One of the remaining contestants is 60-year-old Faith Martin. She is originally from Santa Cruz, California; however, she currently lives in Benton City, Washington. On the show, Faith made a great connection with Gerry. Hence, the upcoming finale episode will not only be tough for Gerry, but it will also be nail-biting for the viewers.

Here are some fun facts about Faith Martin, a contestant on The Golden Bachelor season 1

As a high school teacher, The Golden Bachelor contestant Faith Martin has a variety of hobbies, which make her profile interesting. Aside from teaching children, she also enjoys riding a “horse” called “Liberty through the mountains.” According to ABC’s description, her bio reads:

“Faith is much more than meets the eye. Not only is she beautiful, but she's also charismatic, adaptable, and looks for the positive in every situation. Faith has two sons and four grandkids that she loves more than anything in this world. She's also a woman of many talents, which she continues to do professionally – like radio hosting, teaching and singing.”

It further says:

“Faith is a fun thrill-seeker and has checked many goals off her bucket list like diving with sharks, riding a motorcycle, and getting a tattoo, but she's still looking for someone with whom to enjoy the thrills of life. Faith is truly hoping that Gerry is her perfect adventure partner!”

Since the first date, from the cocktail party to now being one of the final three women, Faith has developed a special bond with The Golden Bachelor star Gerry. Gerry gave her the first rose on day one, and he expressed his appreciation for what she meant to him:

"You made this impression not because you rode in on a motorcycle, not even because you have a beautiful voice and you sang a song to me, but because of what you're doing right now. You're making me feel better, special. Faith, would you accept this rose?”

It will be interesting to see who Gerry chooses for his life partner in just a few days when The Golden Bachelor season 1 releases its finale episode.

The next episode will air on November 2, 2023, on ABC, followed by another episode on November 9, 2023.

Titled The Women Tell All, the episode on November 9 will see Gerry speak with all the women who participated in the experiment.