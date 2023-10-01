How many episodes of Gen V will be there? Full schedule explored

The next episode of Gen V, titled The Whole Truth, is slated to stream on Prime Video on October 6, 2023. Set in a world where superheroes are far from perfect and backed by the enigmatic Vought International, it follows a group of young adults navigating life at Godolkin University, the exclusive institution for individuals with superpowers in America.

Gen V made its debut on September 29, 2023, exclusively on Prime Video, with American audiences enjoying early access to the first three episodes on September 28. This captivating series, consisting of eight episodes in total, will continue to unveil its compelling narrative on a weekly basis, with new episodes released until November 3, 2023.

The show, on Amazon Prime Video, offers a captivating watching experience with its woven stories that delve into the complex aspects that set heroes apart from villains.

Upcoming episodes of Gen V will air every Friday on Amazon Prime Video

Release schedule and timings

As mentioned earlier, Gen V consists of eight episodes and will be available to stream on Prime Video, the exclusive streaming service for The Boys. The next five episodes are slated to be released weekly on Fridays. So, fans can also get an idea about the finale of this season, which is expected to be released on November 3, 2023.

In the meantime, the episodes will be accessible, at different times in different time zones and regions. Below is a rundown of all episodes that will be released on Prime Video, considering the title, release date, and Eastern Standard Time.

Episode number Title Release date and time 1 God U 29 September, 2023 at 8:00 PM, EST 2 First Day 29 September, 2023 at 8:00 PM, EST 3 #Thinkbrink 29 September, 2023 at 8:00 PM, EST 4 The Whole Truth 6 October, 2023 at 8:00 PM, EST 5 Welcome To The Monster Club 13 October, 2023 at 8:00 PM, EST 6 Jumanji 20 October, 2023 at 8:00 PM, EST 7 Sick 27 October, 2023 at 8:00 PM, EST 8 Guardians of Godolkin 3 November, 2023 at 8:00 PM, EST

Streaming platform details

One can watch episode 4 on Prime Video, the streaming service that also hosts The Boys, the original series that Gen V is a spin-off of. One will need a Prime Video subscription to access the show. If one wants to catch up on the previous episodes, one can also find them on Prime Video.

Prime Video offers two subscription options; $14.99, per month or $139, per year, with a 30-day trial period allowing users to test the service before deciding on a subscription. So, it is a great deal for the users who just want to give it a try.

Gen V: A brief recap of episode 3 explored

Fans witnessed Sam's troubled past in episode 3 of Gen V. His past was terrible, as three years before, Sam found himself confined in a secure facility, grappling with the harmful side effects of Compound V.

The third episode explores more about the lives of the parents of superheroes. Fans are presented with a nuanced and, in-depth exploration of the lives of the parents of the superheroes.

Dean Indira skillfully persuades Marie to take a more active role, leveraging the event to attract investors and boost her standing within the school hierarchy. Meanwhile, Marie and Emma mend their fractured relationship, acknowledging the challenges they face in dealing with their extraordinary abilities.

As the episode nears its climax, we witness Sam restrained by electric shocks within his cell, with Emma making a dramatic entrance.

Out of nowhere, the alarms start blaring indicating that there's an intruder. However, it's unclear how they managed to get in undetected. Emma decides to take a brutal action by getting rid of one of the guards in a violent way. Unfortunately, this puts her in a position where she finds herself surrounded by more guards.

The third episode of Gen V set the stage for upcoming episodes, with new characters to be seen further.