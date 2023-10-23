Where is Sandra Mason from? Meet The Golden Bachelor season 1 contestant

Sandra Mason, a 75-year-old retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia, has become one of the most talked-about contestants on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.

Sandra's unique entrance, involving a zen practice, left an indelible impression on the show's bachelor, Gerry Turner. But her decision to miss her daughter's wedding to continue her journey on the reality TV show has truly set the internet ablaze.

Sandra chose to stay on the show, sparking a range of public reactions. Some viewers defended her commitment to finding love, while others questioned her priorities. The contestant's choices made her a polarizing figure, captivating and dividing the audience equally.

Meet Sandra Mason, the 75-year-old Golden Bachelor contestant defying norms

Sandra Mason's journey on The Golden Bachelor has been anything but ordinary. Her entrance alone was a spectacle. She led Gerry Turner in a zen practice that involved deep breathing and swearing. This bold move didn't earn her the first impression rose.

Her decision to miss her daughter's wedding for The Golden Bachelor has been the focal point of many discussions. The episode in question featured a one-on-one conversation between Sandra and Gerry following a pickleball game. During this intimate moment, the former dropped the bombshell: she had chosen to be on The Golden Bachelor instead of attending her daughter's wedding.

This revelation surprised Gerry, who was initially taken aback but soon expressed that he was flattered by Sandra's dedication to finding love, even at the cost of missing a significant family event. The newlyweds appeared content with Sandra's decision, adding another layer to the complexity of public opinion on the matter.

Sandra's commitment to stay has led to speculation about how far she might go in the competition, especially given that she received a rose from Gerry. The rose is a significant indicator in The Golden Bachelor, often serving as a barometer for a contestant's potential longevity on the show.

Sandra has previously appeared on Wheel of Fortune. Her life outside the show is just as intriguing. She's a retired executive assistant, giving her a background in corporate America that contrasts sharply with the glitz and glamour of reality TV. Her hobbies include thrifting, crafting, and playing racquetball, activities that paint a picture of a woman who enjoys a balanced life.

Physical fitness is another aspect that sets Sandra apart. She has two artificial knees but doesn't let that slow her down. She's an active member of Silver Sneakers, a fitness program designed for seniors. Her online presence is modest but growing.

On Instagram, Sandra Mason goes by the handle @sandrathejoy and had nearly 602 followers ahead of episode 5. While not a social media influencer by any stretch, her following is expected to grow as she continues to capture the audience's attention on The Golden Bachelor.

Final thoughts

Sandra Mason's participation in The Golden Bachelor has sparked conversations that go beyond the typical reality TV chatter, touching on generational values and the complexities of seeking love later in life. Whether or not she ends up winning Gerry Turner's heart, the 75-year-old contestant has already left an indelible mark on the show and its audience.

Viewers eager to follow Sandra Mason's journey will have the opportunity to tune in for the next episode, scheduled to air on ABC network on October 26, 2023.