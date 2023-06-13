"Don’t leave us": Wheel of Fortune fans heartbroken as host Pat Sajak announces his retirement after 40 seasons

Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune after more than 40 years was not on our 2023 Bingo cards. Sajak has been hosting the popular TV competition since 1981, helping contestants win money by filling out words and phrases on screen using hints and buying alphabets. Sajak took over the duties of Wheel of Fortune host from Chuck Woolery, who had been with the series since its premiere in 1975.
Now, in 2023, Sajak has announced his retirement via a tweet that read:
"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."
The producers have not yet announced who will replace Sajak.
Needless to say, fans were left very emotional by this sudden announcement, with many saying that Pat Sajak was a very big part of their childhood and asking him not to leave.
Pat Sajak hinted at his retirement in September 2022
Pat told Entertainment Tonight last year that while the show, Wheel of Fortune, will continue for a long time, he might leave before that.
"We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he had said at the time.
Vanna White has been co-hosting Wheel of Fortune along with Pat Sajak since 1982. She is yet to announce if she will also depart from the series with him.
After Sajak's announcement on Twitter went viral, the micro-blogging platform was filled with emotional reactions to the same.
Who is Pat Sajak?
Pat Sajak was born in Chicago in 1946 and attended the Columbia College in his home state. Sajak served as a disc jockey for the American Force during the Vietnam War and hosted the Dawn Buster radio show for 14 months before entering the entertainment industry.
In the 1970s, he began DJing for popular radio shows, becoming the weather reporter for KNBC-TV in 1977. After hosting two game show pilots in early 1980s, Pat took upon the duty of hosting Wheel of Fortune. He has also acted in various movies and TV shows like Airplane II: The Sequel and Larry King Live.
Sajak has been nominated for the Emmy awards 19 times and has won 3 of them.
Pat is yet to announce what he will do next. His last season of Wheel of Fortune will be broadcasted in 2024.