Who is Maggie Sajak? Star filled in for co-host Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune’s tables turned on May 10, 2023, as the one co-host appeared as a contestant and the segment saw a brand new host, who is all too familiar with the game show. Vanna White, who is Pat Sajak’s co-host, appeared as a contestant on the show’s celebrity special, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’s Ultimate Host Night, alongside Bialik and Jennings, while Pat was joined on stage with his daughter Maggie for the night.

Ahead of her appearance, Maggie expressed her desire to make Vanna proud of her appearance as co-host. Maggie turned the digital letters on the puzzle board.

She added:

"I have some iconic high heels to fill."

While this was Maggie’s first time spinning the letters, she had worked on the show since 2021 as a social correspondent and made her debut as a 1-year-old when her father brought her to the set.

Maggie Sajak previously appeared on Wheel of Fortune to fill in for her father in 2020

Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, joined him on stage for Wednesday’s special episode as his long-term co-host, Vanna White, participated in the segment as a contestant.

Maggie Sajak was born on January 5, 1995, and has an older brother who is five years older than her. She is a student, a social correspondent, and a singer.

The 28-year-old first made an appearance on Wheel of Fortune as a toddler when her father would bring her on set during filming, so for her, the show’s crew is like an extended family.

Although the young Sajak has been closely associated with the show all her life, she also has a life unrelated to the ABC gameshow. She is a graduate of Princeton University, followed by her time in a postgraduate program at Columbia University, and is currently in her final year of law school.

However, law school wasn’t always the path that she wanted to take. The country singer, who was a sophomore at Princeton at the time, revealed to The Daily Front Row in 2013 that while she wasn't sure what her major would be, pre-med was something she had considered.

She said at the time:

"I’m not sure what my major is yet, but I’m doing a bit of pre-med because I want to lay the groundwork, in case I ever want to go to medical school."

The same year, she also interviewed with Teen Vogue, where she opened up about her music career and stated that the first time she picked up a guitar, she was seven or eight years old. The co-host added that at the time, she had a mini acoustic guitar but got a “real guitar” for her 13th birthday.

The Wheel of Fortune social correspondent continued, "I've known since I was a little girl that I wanted to pursue music, and when I started playing the guitar, my passion for playing and performing really amplified."

She added:

"With each new song I record and music video I release, I see my dreams becoming a reality."

Although Maggie filled in for Pat Sajak in 2020 after he underwent surgery for a blocked intestine, she officially joined the Wheel of Fortune team in 2021 as a social correspondent. At the time, she said that she was thrilled to be working on Wheel of Fortune and that it was a “real privilege” to be able to provide viewers with behind-the-scenes insights.

The Vanna White, Ken Jennings, and Mayim Bialik episode aired on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

