"That's Mr. Sajak to you!": Fans react to host Pat Sajak tackling a contestant on Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune episode on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, was a legendary one. Not just because contestant, professional wrestler and drama teacher Fred Fletcher-Jackson won the first perfect game of 2023, but also because host Pat Sajak offered a unique celebratory moment for the winner, leaving viewers confused.

After Fred gave the winning answer and earned a huge cash prize, the Wheel of Fortune contestant was overcome with emotion as he hugged his father. By the end of the episode, host Pat Sajak held him in an armlock and chokehold as part of the celebration. The winner had previously revealed that he pursued pro-wrestling for fun.

Fans were left extremely puzzled at the bizarre moment. One tweeted:

WrestleBooks @WrestleBooksLSC



“That’s Mr. Sajak to you!” It was only a matter time. After four decades, Pat Sajak finally snapped and turned heel on #WheelOfFortune “That’s Mr. Sajak to you!” It was only a matter time. After four decades, Pat Sajak finally snapped and turned heel on #WheelOfFortune. “That’s Mr. Sajak to you!” https://t.co/puOVdpeGJM

Netizens left baffled after Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak tackles contestant

Wheel of Fortune aired a Hawaiian-themed episode on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Viewers were introduced to Fred Fletcher-Jackson as one of the contestants. He donned several hats at once, as he was a drama teacher, a bar trivia host, and a pro-wrestler. However, the contestant admitted that he took up the sport "for fun."

Throughout the episode, the contestant solved every puzzle and established a perfect game. In the bonus round, he guessed the final puzzle in three quick attempts for the "Phrase" category with only a few seconds left on the board. He won an extra $40,000 and took home a grand cash prize of $75,800.

The Wheel of Fortune winner was extremely emotional and rejoiced in the win, hugging his father. As he celebrated his win, host Pat Sajak asked the audience:

"Just because he’s a professional wrestler… you want me to body slam him for you?”

After they responded in affirmation, the Wheel of Fortune host tried to tackle Fred. Pat first bent the contestant's arm behind his back and grabbed him in the face with his other arm, putting him in a chokehold like in wrestling. The winner also jokingly acted as if he was struggling.

Fans, however, were left extremely puzzled at the incident and took to social media to express their reactions.

Spiffey @SpinGriffey Pat Sajak putting a contestant in the crossface chicken wing was not on my Bingo card for today Pat Sajak putting a contestant in the crossface chicken wing was not on my Bingo card for today

pat sajak putting matt walsh into the crossface chickenwing (disgregard his nametag)

Pat Sajak on his brand new show,

"Wheel of Torture"

"Wheel of Torture" Pat Sajak on his brand new show, "Wheel of Torture" https://t.co/7L9mueEk8m

Jeffrey Smith @Jeffreys703 @JacquiJerasTV Yeah but did you see Pat Sajak’s stunt last night with grabbing that contestant after the bonus round OMG, dude has lost his marbles! @JacquiJerasTV Yeah but did you see Pat Sajak’s stunt last night with grabbing that contestant after the bonus round OMG, dude has lost his marbles!

Robyn Taylor @RobTaylor551 🤣 Pat Sajak had a little incident 🤭 Pat Sajak had a little incident 🤭😆🤣😆 https://t.co/N1KL0IrGdn

Diana 🐾 @RexyIsMyCoPilot



All fun aside, what a beautiful moment between this sweet father and son. True love right there That kiss on the head 🥹 @WWE Looks like you can add @patsajak to your roster! 🤣All fun aside, what a beautiful moment between this sweet father and son. True love right thereThat kiss on the head 🥹 #wheeloffortune @WWE Looks like you can add @patsajak to your roster! 🤣 All fun aside, what a beautiful moment between this sweet father and son. True love right there ❤️ That kiss on the head 🥹 #wheeloffortune https://t.co/TVi5Dbi4lN

((🆆3⃣🅱🆂🜃🅶3⃣)) @w3bsag3 Decorum Gentlemen, decorum!



Pat Sajak beat a contestant — but not at the “Wheel of Fortune” game. Decorum Gentlemen, decorum!Pat Sajak beat a contestant — but not at the “Wheel of Fortune” game. https://t.co/KinmxfHWCB

Fred Fletcher-Jackson dishes on his Wheel of Fortune win

In an Instagram video posted by the show on its social media page, host Pat's daughter Maggie Sajak interviewed Fred on his win. He described his win in one word, which was "shellshocked." The contestant said:

"I told myself that it'd be a good day if I won more than the thousand that we're guaranteed. And I've got 75 times that. And I just can't comprehend that number. It's unbelievable."

Fred, however, also revealed that winning Wheel of Fortune was the least of his expectations. He said:

"Absolutely not. In my practice, I've been awful at tossups. I honestly didn't expect to get even one..let alone all of them."

The contestant continued:

"My mom says that my first words ever were, 'Buy a vowel.' True story. Wheel was at the top of my list of dream-come-true scenarios in my life and it's happening. Dreams can come true, because mine just did."

When Maggie asked Fred to reflect on her father Pat Sajak's wrestling skills, referring to the viral chokehold, the winner said:

"He got me, genuinely. I was trying to counter his hammerlock that he had me in I was trying to get behind him and I wasn't going anywhere."

Before Fred, the last time a contestant won Wheel of Fortune was in December 2022, when Ricky Gilbert won the perfect game and even the bonus round to take home a grand cash prize of $89,120.

