The Golden Bachelor episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

The Golden Bachelor season 1 has been a heartwarming, refreshing change for Bachelor Nation fans. In pursuing a partner for his "sunset years," Gerry Turner's doing a great job, having narrowed his choices down from six to three: Leslie, Faith, and Theresa. Sending people home was not easy, and he also had a meltdown in the process, which fans witnessed in the last episode. That week, Gerry sent Sandra, Ellen, and Sandra packing.

Episode 6 is set to release on November 2 at 8 pm ET on ABC. Unlike other seasons of The Bachelor, this episode will have just three suitors instead of the usual four, going on "hometown dates." Since the competition's reached this stage fairly quickly, it's possible that the finale could be closer than expected too!

When and where to watch The Golden Bachelor episode 6

After a heartbreaking episode where Gerry had to say goodbye to three golden women he'd developed strong connections with, the upcoming elimination is bound to be an even bigger emotional roller-coaster. Episode 6 of The Golden Bachelor is packaged and ready to release on ABC on November 2 or 3, based on the viewer's location.

The episode can be streamed on Hulu the following day. Here's when it will stream on ABC, according to the time zone:

East Coast of the US (ET): 8 pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Midwest of the US (CT): 7 pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023

West Coast of the US (PT): 5 pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Alaska (AKT): 4 pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Hawaii (HAT): 2 pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023

England (BST): 1 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

Italy (CEST): 2 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

Germany (CEST): 2 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

Spain (CEST): 2 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

France (CEST): 2 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

Australia (AEST): 10 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

India (IST): 5.30 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

Japan (JST): 9 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

South Korea (KST): 9 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

What to expect from The Golden Bachelor episode 6

It's finally time for the much-awaited "hometown dates" episode. To test if their relationships can withstand the pressure of the real world, Gerry will be visiting the native places of his final three choices. In a sneak peek released, he flies down to New Jersey for Theresa, Minnesota for Leslie and Washington for Faith. He meets all of their families, all hoping for their loved ones to make it to the end.

The clip teases heightened emotions, wholesome family meetings, and yet another soul-crushing elimination at the end, with The Golden Bachelor walking out to get a breather.

"I honestly have no idea how I'm going to decide. I'm dying inside, right at this moment," Gerry says.

Gerry is set to meet three families—kids, grandkids, the whole deal—and they're inquisitive yet welcoming. Hoping this gathering will help them get clarity on Gerry's intentions with their loved ones, considering marriage would be a big decision, they ask him if he loves the bachelorettes, and some grandkids are already accepting him into their family as their "pawpaw."

The Golden Bachelor is getting down to the wire, and Gerry's getting stressed with just three ladies left. With each rose, he's getting closer to picking the woman he will give true love a second chance with.